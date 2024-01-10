Why does Ben Affleck never smile in his public appearances? Jennifer Lopez has a sharp answer to it

Ben Affleck is one of Hollywood's most acclaimed actors, having won multiple awards, including two Oscars. However, one thing fans have noticed about him is that he rarely smiles or seems engaged during his public appearances with his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. This has led to much speculation about the actor's mood or relationship with the singer. However, Lopez recently set the record straight on Affleck's expressions.

Ben Affleck's seemingly unhappy demeanor during outings with Jennifer Lopez came under intense scrutiny earlier this year. Numerous photos surfaced online showing him looking sullen and miserable even when walking hand-in-hand with his beaming girlfriend. The images sparked debate on social media, with fans questioning if Affleck was truly happy in his rekindled relationship

Why Does Ben Affleck Never Smile in His Public Appearances?

When asked about Ben Affleck's expressions during a recent interview, Jennifer Lopez shut down claims he was unhappy. "He's not miserable. He's doing alright," she told Vanity Fair with a laugh, "He's doing well." She further addressed the photos at the premiere of her Netflix documentary Halftime, stating, "I don't know, sometimes he's just in his own head...he's very, very dedicated to his craft.".

The singer's defense of Affleck comes after the actor opened up about dealing with depression and alcoholism in the past. He has spoken candidly about seeking treatment and getting sober, acknowledging his struggles with mental health. Lopez believes his brooding looks may stem from his intense focus on his work and past personal battles rather than relationship issues.

In another interview, she revealed Affleck's serious demeanor is also due to his protective nature. "It's funny if you see videos. I always walk a little behind him, and he's always like, 'Don't fall! I got you!'" Lopez was quoted saying by HindustanTimes , "It's just his way of being sweet." This anecdote shows Affleck's caring side and desire to look out for Lopez.

Affleck and Lopez's Heated Discussion at Grammys Goes Viral

At the 2022 Grammys, another viral video appeared to show Affleck grabbing Lopez's hand and pulling her back next to him during a heated discussion on the red carpet. The clip fueled further speculation about tensions between the couple.

However, a source close to the pair stated the conversation was not an argument but rather the actor being protective as Lopez spoke to someone else. This incident aligned with the singer's previous comments about Affleck watching over her.



In the end, Affleck's stern facial expressions seem simply due to his intense focus, protective instincts towards Lopez, and history of personal struggles - not relationship issues. Lopez has staunchly defended her boyfriend, shutting down online rumors.

While Affleck may not often smile publicly, Lopez reassures fans all is well between the reunited Hollywood power couple. But Affleck's brooding looks will likely continue to be dissected as he and Lopez maintain their high-profile romance.

