Is Blake Lively Being Protected by Movie Studio Amid Justin Baldoni Drama? Tell-Tale Sign Raises Eyebrows

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment

Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer for Another Simple Favor starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, ahead of its release on the platform. However, the studio pulled a rare move that got people wondering if it was to protect Lively from potential backlash.

The Gossip Girl alum has been facing online scrutiny ever since her legal battle with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni began. The studio turned off the comment section of YouTube under the trailer, possibly fearing hate comments and to protect the actress.

Lively reprised her role as Emily Nelson, a PR director for a fashion company in the Simple Favor sequel. Her last release, IEWU, became a box-office success, but the movie was soon tainted when she filed a lawsuit against Baldoni alleging sexual harassment, indecent behavior on set, and starting an alleged smear campaign against her, among other claims.

In response to her lawsuit, the Jane the Virgin alum sued the New York Times for libel over a story published about Lively’s allegations. The actor-director had denied all allegations and filed a second lawsuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for defamation and extortion.

He alleged that Reynolds and Lively used their connection to Taylor Swift to gain creative control over the production while he was the director. His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, gave statements to the media, released unsolicited footage from the set and text chains showing the actress in a bad light.

In an attempt to refute the harassment rumors, he released footage showing the mom of four dancing on set. Recently, the actress has been indifferent to the legal drama and has been busy promoting her film.

The sequel also features Kendrick, who reprised her role as single mom vlogger Stephanie Smothers. Henry Golding, Taylor Ortega and Michele Morrone round off the cast. Another Simple Favor will be released on Prime Video on May 1.

