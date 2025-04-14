Is Blake Lively Regretting Her Decision to File a Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni? Here’s What Sources Reveal

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have locked horns in the legal battlefield over the It Ends With Us controversy. Amid the case progressing from both ends, the sources close to the actress revealed that she might be regretting the decision to file the lawsuit, as her friends and co-stars are backing out of the drama.

The insider revealed to Daily Mail Online that the actress is striving for a normal life, and it has been incredibly challenging for her to keep her kids away from the controversies.

While sitting down for an interview with the media outlet, the source shared, “Blake is striving for normalcy in her life, but the past few weeks have been incredibly challenging. It seems like every move she makes is now under constant criticism. She feels like her entire life has been turned upside down.”

Amid the ongoing legalities, multiple photos of Lively alongside her family from the farm went viral, where the fans noticed the actress’ distressed face. Some of the followers also went on to troll the mother of four, claiming that the Another Simple Favor star looked upset and has been keeping a low profile because her PR stunt failed.

While one group believes that Lively should not have taken legal action against her co-star and director, the other sources state that the movie star has no regrets over her decision.

In conversation with People Magazine, a source close to the actress shared, “This wasn't a decision made on a whim — it was months in the making. She knew there would be backlash, and she prepared herself for how mentally and emotionally difficult it would be. But she can't go through life knowing she didn't stand up to something she believed was wrong.”

Initially, Lively received immense support from her friends from the industry. However, with the progression of the case, celebrities like Brandon Sklenar, Isabelle Ferrer, and Adam Mondshein have been distancing themselves from the controversies.