Blake Lively Starrer Another Simple Favor Dropped Sharon Stone 'Unexpectedly' From the Sequel; Find Out Why

Ahead of the release of Blake Lively and Ana Kendrick’s thriller comedy Another Simple Favor, actress Sharon Stone made a shocking revelation.

On Thursday, March 13, the Basic Instict actress commented on an Instagram reel about the film, writing, “I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all. LOVED it.”

Although Stone’s sudden dismissal is shocking, it isn’t a big deal in showbiz. Something similar happened to the newly-minted Oscar winner Adrian Brody, whose scenes in Terrence Malick’s war epic The Thin Red Line were entirely chucked despite him being originally cast as the film’s lead.

The actor realized his role was reduced to a five-minute appearance in the three-hour film at its premiere screening. “I didn’t know that the role had been eviscerated,” Brody told GQ earlier this year. In hindsight, he’s glad to have averted acclaim and praise at that age despite the initial public humiliation.

Another Simple Favor is a sequel to the 2018 movie A Simple Favor. Lively, Kendrick, and Henry Golding reprised their roles, while the 365 Days breakout star, Michele Morrone, joined as a new cast member.

The first movie followed Stephanie (Kendrick) as she investigated to find her missing neighbor Emily (Lively), a secretive upper-class woman. It was later revealed that she faked her disappearance as part of an elaborate scheme related to an issuance fraud.

The follow-up movie will further explore the dynamic between the leading ladies. As per the official synopsis, Another Simple Favor follows “Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.”

The movie comes in the wake of Lively’s escalating legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. The Gossip Girl alum shared a photo dump of the Another Simple Favor press tour, calling it a “fun” break from the drama.

“Thank you to my friends and loved ones for making this weekend so special. Ok. Back to sweatpants now,” she added.

Another Simple Favor will be released in theaters on May 1, 2025.