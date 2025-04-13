Did Blake Lively Plan ‘For Months’ Before Suing Justin Baldoni Over It Ends With Us Drama? Source Says She Has ‘No Regrets’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been fighting their legal battle for the past few months over the It Ends With Us controversy. Amid the case progressing, a source close to the actress revealed that she is standing firm in her decision to file a lawsuit against her director and co-star.

Six months after the release of the Colleen Hoover adaptation, the mother of four proceeded with the legalities against the filmmaker on the grounds of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.

Speaking of the actress’ perspective on the overall drama with Baldoni, a source revealed to People Magazine that Lively has “no regrets” about the lawsuit.

The insider close to the Gossip Girl alum claimed that the decision to enter the legal battle with her husband against Baldoni was taken after preparing herself for months. The source added, “This wasn't a decision made on a whim — it was months in the making. She knew there would be backlash, and she prepared herself for how mentally and emotionally difficult it would be."

They further stated, “But she can't go through life knowing she didn't stand up to something she believed was wrong." Moreover, in their conversation with the media portal, the insider revealed that the actress’ decisions lay in the best interest of their children.

A Simple Favor star does not want her daughters to stay silent when injustice hits them.

Weeks following the actress’ lawsuit, Baldoni, too, filed a countercase against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. In his lawsuit, the actor-director claimed that the couple tried to ban him from the movie promotions. The case is also filed on the grounds of defamation and extortion.

Amid the ongoing case, the Jane the Virgin star, along with his wife and kids, has been staying away from the spotlight while vacationing in Hawaii.