Did Ryan Reynolds Leave New York to Escape Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Drama? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual harassment.

It seems that the legal feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will continue to bring dramatic updates - now also involving the actress’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, who flew from New York City on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

The actor was reportedly spotted at the JFK airport with his assistant; Lively was not seen with him. As for his outfit, Reynolds wore a pastel yellow hoodie along with skinny slacks, paired with white sneakers. He also carried a brown duffle bag.

According to the publication, the USD 400 million defamation lawsuit filed by Baldoni includes not only Lively’s name but also Reynolds’s and the Shallows star’s publicist, Leslie Sloane. Baldoni also filed a USD 250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times for reporting the claims made by Lively.

Both Blake and Reynolds have been a major topic of discussion among netizens, especially since December 2024, when the actress accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of their film It Ends With Us, which was directed by the Jane the Virgin star, who also played a role in it.

Insiders revealed to the outlet that the Age of Adaline star has allegedly been privately struggling with growing “regret” over her legal battle with the Five Feet Apart director.

The Deadpool actor and Sloane filed for dismissal of Baldoni’s lawsuit last month, per the outlet. In a statement, Reynolds reportedly referred to Baldoni as “thin-skinned” and described himself as a “supportive spouse” to his wife.

According to the publication, Baldoni and Wayfare Studios's legal team referred to Reynolds as Lively’s “co-conspirator” last Tuesday, urging Judge Lewis J. Liman to deny the request for dismissal.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

