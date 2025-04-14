Another Simple Favor Trailer: Blake Lively Faces-Off Against Anna Kendrick in 1st Role Amid Justin Baldoni Feud; WATCH

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer of Another Simple Favor, where Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles of Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, respectively. The story of the upcoming movie will be a continuation of the original film, A Simple Favor.

The former best friends reunite in the second chapter of their lives. Nelson invites Smothers to her wedding held on Capri Island, where glamorous guests and rich businessmen are also present.

The sudden appearance of Emily Nelson makes the latter wonder if she broke out of prison to take revenge on her.

The trailer of the 2018 sequel brings back some of the original characters, as well as new faces, to add to the thrill of the narrative. The cast of the upcoming film includes Andrew Rannells, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, and Alison Janney, among others. Moreover, Paul Feige also returned to the director’s chair for the sequel.

In the trailer, Stephanie goes on to ask the obvious question that even fans wonder the answer to, "Why am I here?" Nelson, in response, says, "You think I want to make you pay? For stealing my life?" Meanwhile, with the old duo being in the same venue, a murder is to take place for sure. However, we do not know yet who the victim is this time.

Much to the fans' excitement, the audiences will witness fun banter between the lead characters, as Feige will bring his old charm back into the second movie of the installment.

Meanwhile, Another Simple Favor marks the first film for Lively after the It Ends With Us drama. The actress filed a lawsuit against her co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. The legal battle has cost the mother of four her reputation, as well as her friends from the industry.

Another Simple Favor is set to hit the digital screens on May 1.

