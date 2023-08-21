Is Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori related to Australian mafia? Here's everything to know about her 'gangster' family

A few months ago, the world did not even know who Bianca Censori was. But soon as the architect was sighted alongside Kanye West, everything changed for her. And now, not only is her public and personal life in the world's eye, but a lot about her family history is also becoming a topic of chatter. Only a few days ago, the word came out that Bianca was one of the many Kardashain-like sisters. However, the lineage that she comes from might not be known to the public as well. So, here is everything to know about the gangland that Bianca finds lineage from.

Bianca Censori's gangster lineage

As reported by The US Sun, a recent piece by Dan Roberts sheds light on a hidden familial connection to Australia's underworld of organized crime. Censori's ancestors are said to be entwined in a long lineage of alleged gangsters, including her father and uncle, with connections to the Australian mafia. The report uncovers her father, Elia 'Leo' Censori, who was incarcerated in 1982 on charges of heroin possession. He was handed a five-year prison sentence for his involvement. Meanwhile, her uncle, Eris Censori, earned the moniker 'Melbourne's Al Capone' due to his alleged connections to gangland activities, adding an element of intrigue to the family's history.

The Sun also reports that her eldest brother, Edmondo, has reportedly faced multiple arrests related to offenses such as assaulting police officers, theft, and making threats across Australia. These revelations provide a glimpse into a background marked by a series of alleged criminal involvements.

Kanye and Bianca's low-key life

Despite the public record of Bianca's family, Kanye, and the lady have maintained a pretty low profile around this. The couple chose to avoid as much public attention as they can. What is under question now is the linkage between Bianca's legal role in Kanye's life and her connection with her family. While her personal ties with her family are not known, these certainly are questions that are coming to the limelight. Moreover, with Kanye set to make a comeback amid all the backlash, there sure seems a resistance towards the rapper after this piece of news comes out. We will be sure to update this section in case of any more information. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

