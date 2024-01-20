Jacob Elordi And Olivia Jade Spotted Together On SNL Set; Exploring Origins Of Their Breakup Rumors

Recent rumors surrounding the relationship status of Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade have sparked curiosity among fans, suggesting a possible split. However, sources with direct knowledge affirm that the couple is far from breaking up. In fact, they are currently in the bustling city of New York, with Olivia supporting Jacob as he gears up for a significant show.

Together in NYC

Contrary to the swirling gossip, Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade are not only romantically involved but also physically together in the heart of New York City. Our sources reveal that Olivia has been spotted around 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and interestingly, she has been seen near Jacob's dressing room.

This dispels the notion of a breakup, as the couple is evidently spending time together during Jacob's rehearsals leading up to his SNL gig.

Social media speculations

Speculations about their relationship status gained momentum when it was noticed that Olivia had allegedly unfollowed Jacob on Instagram. However, the true nature of their social media connection remains unclear. Regardless, the couple seems to be firmly united, debunking any assumptions based on online activities.

Love prevails

Jacob Elordi's skyrocketing career, marked by starring roles in critically acclaimed films and establishing himself as an A-lister, might have fueled speculations about a possible breakup.

However, insiders confirm that Jacob and Olivia have weathered challenges before, having reportedly broken up once only to reconcile. Their enduring commitment is showcased once again as Olivia stands by Jacob's side during this crucial juncture in his career.

Amidst the gossip and assumptions, it's essential to set the record straight – Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade are still very much a couple. The alleged ‘unfollow’ incident on social media appears to be a mere blip in their relationship, with Olivia actively participating in Jacob's preparations for SNL.

As the young Hollywood power couple continues to navigate the limelight, the rumors of their breakup should be taken with a pinch of salt. For now, fans should be rest assured – love prevails, and Jacob and Olivia are still on.

