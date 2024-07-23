Is Marvel's She-Hulk Season 2 Happening? Producer Wendy Jacobson Has THIS To Say

Marvel Studios is taking Hulk, one of the most beloved characters from The Avengers, seriously, as they just revealed details about Bruce Banner’s son and his cousin Jennifer Walters. While it was exciting to learn more about Hulk, She-Hulk also demonstrated her ability to carry a stand-alone narrative. It has been almost two years since the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, the show has yet to be renewed, despite season 1 earning a solid 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Finally, fans who have been eagerly waiting for another season may have a glimmer of hope.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law producer addressed season 2 renewal

With several recent titles and introductions, Marvel Cinematic Universe is seemingly serious about their fan-favorite character, Hulk. So far, the superhero brand has four Hulk characters, including Bruce Banner as the primary Hulk, Jennifer Walters as She-Hulk, and Hulk’s son Skaar. Most recently, Captain America: Brave New World has introduced Red Hulk, expanding the domain of the Hulk characters in the MCU.

She-Hulk producer Wendy Jacobson recently sat down for a chat with Comicbook.com, addressing the ideas for the potential storyline for the superhero comedy show on Disney+. Although it is quite hard for Jacobson to answer the question, he is open to seeing Jennifer Walters’ She-Hulk on any grounds—street level or in multiversal cosmic dominion.

Jacobson said, "If we're doing more She-Hulk, he would love that She-Hulk is just kind of being in this character's everyday life. Walters is a woman in her thirties, trying to navigate her life while balancing her career and her friendships. And, oh, she just happens to also be able to turn into a Hulk.”

Further, Jacobson thinks that he would love to explore more of Walters' personal aspects. The producer further addressed when She-Hulk also had a “run in the comics where she goes into space and she's adjudicating cases for the Living Tribunal.” Reflecting on the possibilities, he added that he would either want She-Hulk to be “super, super grounded in L.A." or see her take out “into the multiverse, or into the universe."

Will She-Hulk season 2 happen?

So far, there has been no report of a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 2 renewal. While Disney has been seemingly focused on different Marvel projects, including Daredevil: Born Again, the lead character of which has also appeared in the She-Hulk series. Tatiana Maslany, who played the titular She-Hulk in the series previously appeared on Codenames LIVE!—The New Class on Twitch, shared the fate of the superhero series.

“I don’t think so,” Maslany said of the renewal. “I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks,'” she added. It was quite disappointing for fans who have been waiting for an update for another season, but no executive of Marvel Studios or any insider has an update on She-Hulk’s return to the MCU.

The nine-episode first season was quite fun for all the eccentricity and a new look at Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The first season also featured Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Benedict Wong as Wong, alongside Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Created by Jessica Gao, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is seemingly over, as Disney has likely discontinued the show. However, the possibility of Maslany’s return in cameos for different projects is not wildly unattainable. The actor may appear in the highly anticipated Charlie Cox’s series, Daredevil: Born Again.

