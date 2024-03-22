Is Meghan Markle In Trouble As No PR Wants To Take Up Her New Lifestyle Brand? READ

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a bit of a tough time. You see, they’re trying to start something new, something cool, like a brand. But guess what? They’re facing some big hurdles along the way. Yes, it seems like nobody in the world of public relations wants to help them out. Yep, that’s right. They’re getting turned down left and right. Let’s take a closer look at why this might be happening and what Meghan and Harry could do to fix it.

Exploring Meghan’s brand

Meghan Markle, formerly a member of the British royal family, has launched a new lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard. This brand represents Meghan’s vision for a wholesome and luxurious lifestyle, inspired by the beauty of the American Riviera. Through her brand, Meghan aims to offer products and experiences that embody elegance, comfort, and sophistication. From cooking to home décor, American Riviera Orchard promises to bring a touch of refinement to everyday living.

Why are PR experts saying no?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been reaching out to experts in public relations to help boost their brand. However, they’re facing rejection after rejection. Carla Speight, a specialist in handling crisis, spoke to The Mirror about this. “There have been many PR experts out there claiming that no one would willingly take on their brand.”

According to her, many PR professionals are reluctant to take on Meghan’s brand, citing concerns about its appeal and marketability. Carla highlighted that despite the challenges, there’s still hope for Meghan and Harry. She believes that they don’t need to rebrand themselves completely. Instead, they should focus on highlighting the positive work they do. She suggests that with Kate and William facing criticism from the media, now could be the perfect time for Meghan and Harry to shift the focus onto their own positive contributions.

She said, “There’s simply no way anyone can critique the positive work they do, despite it being largely overlooked in recent years, in favour of all the Hollywood drama.” She points out that their documentary on Invictus received a positive response showing that highlighting their charitable efforts can be successful.

Need for consistency and authenticity

Recent reports suggest that the brand’s launch will coincide with a Netflix show where Meghan will showcase and sell her own products. Despite the anticipation, a PR expert, Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR, expressed skepticism about the brand’s appeal, emphasizing the need for consistency and authenticity in Meghan’s endeavors.

PR expert Lynn Carratt also weighed in on Meghan Markle’s brand, expressing skepticism about its authenticity and consistency. Carratt suggested that Meghan’s brand video may not resonate with the audience due to its portrayal of luxury and questioned the affordability of the products.

Well, Meghan can navigate through the challenges and establish her brand as a successful venture in the competitive market landscape.

