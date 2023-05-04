Is Taylor Swift dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy after splitting from Joe Alwyn? DEETS here

According to reports, Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy are dating each other after the former's breakup with longtime partner Joe Alwyn. Swift and Healy are even ready to go public with their relationship in Nashville, Tennessee, where the Back to December singer will perform this weekend.

This news comes just months after Swift and Alwyn alleged breakup after dating for six years. Here is everything to know about the alleged romance of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy first briefly dated in 2014 but it didn’t work out at that time. According to the reports, Matty and Taylor are completely in love with one another and though it seems super early, their relationship seems just right. Reportedly, Swift and Alwyn broke up in February, so there was no crossover.

As per Entertainment Tonight sources, ‘Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again. But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers’.

It was also reported that Taylor Swift wants to ‘own’ this romance and not hide it like the previous one. She just wants to live her life fully and be happy. The Back to December singer also told her friends that Matty will be flying to Nashville over this weekend to support Swift on her Eras Tour.

Earlier also eagle-eyed fans noticed clues about Taylor Swift’s relationship with Matty Healy. This included Taylor’s surprise appearance at The 1975’s sellout tour At Their Very Best in January, Swift’s backstage picture with Matty’s mom, and details of her split with Joe Alwyn were conveniently leaked on The 1975’s frontman 34th birthday.

