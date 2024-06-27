What Is Meryl Streep’s Net Worth? Exploring the Devil Wears Prada Stars Wealth and Career Highlight

The legendary actress Meryl Streep has completed nearly five decades of acting in Hollywood, after making her Broadway debut in 1975. Throughout her illustrious career, she has contributed to numerous movies, which brings us to discuss Meryl Streep’s net worth today.

After impressing everyone in movies like The French Lieutenant's Woman, she continued to deliver remarkable performances in films such as 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada and more.

In a 2016 interview with NPR, she stated, “I get nervous feeling, like I have to fill out the parameters of this colossus (expectation), or something, in public appearances. ... Acting is ... another kind of transport for me. It's a playground.”

She has set a standard in the Hollywood industry that is unmatched today.

While we discuss a lot about the actress from Out of Africa, we will also explore how much Meryl Streep is worth.

What is Meryl Streep net worth?

Marking the Hollywood film industry with a great presence in movies, Meryl Streep comes from a theater background. She is not only a film actress but also has notable television roles. According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Meryl Streep’s net worth is $100 million.

She has been a critically acclaimed actress in the film industry throughout her career. There's much to discuss about the actress from The Bridges of Madison County. Meryl Streep has consistently been one of the highest-paid actresses, not just in Hollywood but globally.

According to the aforementioned website, Streep’s standard salary for a single movie has been $20 million.

Early Life of Meryl Streep

Before Meryl Streep's net worth became substantial, the actress shared her life with a family of actors and artists. Born on June 22, 1949, Mary Louise "Meryl" Streep is the oldest child of Mary Wilkinson Streep and Harry William Streep Jr.

Her mother was a commercial artist and an art editor, while her father was a pharmaceutical executive. She has two younger siblings, her brothers Harry William and Dana David, both of whom are actors as well.

The Death Becomes Her actress attended Bernards High School in Bernardsville, New Jersey. While appearing in a number of school plays, she was also the homecoming queen in her senior year.

After acting in the play Miss Julie in 1969, she developed an interest in theater. She later earned an MFA degree from Yale School of Drama in 1975.

During her time at Yale, she acted in various stage plays and took on jobs as a waitress and typist.

Career journey of Meryl Streep

In 1975, Meryl Streep landed her first professional job, acting in five plays over a period of six years at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference.

Soon after, she moved to New York, where she performed in plays such as Henry V and Measure for Measure in 1976. She continued to perform in various productions, including Happy End, Secret Service, and more.

All these experiences contributed to Meryl Streep's net worth journey and her path to becoming a renowned actress.

She won her first Academy Award in 1979 for Best Supporting Actress in Kramer vs. Kramer. Her film credits include Sophie's Choice, Silkwood, Adaptation, Julie & Julia, The Iron Lady, Don't Look Up, and many more.

As we discuss Meryl Streep's net worth, which is reportedly $100 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, it is also crucial to acknowledge that she has been one of the most awarded actresses of all time. Meryl Streep has over 150 awards to her name. She received the 2004 AFI Life Achievement Award from the board of directors of the American Film Institute.

In addition, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November 2014.

Other Works of Meryl Streep

Besides being a great actress, Meryl Streep has also lent her voice to a number of audiobooks. Her credits in voiceovers include children's books such as The One and Only Shrek!, Brae Irene, and more.

Most of her audiobook work has been with author William Steig. Additionally, Meryl Streep is the spokesperson for the National Women's History Museum and has established two scholarships at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Personal Life of Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is married to a sculptor Don Gummer. The couple welcomed four children together. Two of her daughters also happen to be actresses, who are Grace Gummer and Mamie Gummer.

Streep is now a grandmother too as Mamie gave birth to her first child. However, in the year 2023, Meryl Streep and Don Gummer revealed that they had separated their paths, six years back.

Real Estate of Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep’s net worth also comes from her various properties. In the year 1995, Meryl Streep bought a New York City townhouse for $2.175 million. However, Streep and her husband Gummer sold this estate for $9.1 million in 2005.

The same year they bought a four-bedroom penthouse in New York for $10.13 million, later which was listed for $25 million in 2018. In December 2017, they bought a mid-century-modern home for $3.6 million. The property is in Pasadena, California.

Salary Highlights of Meryl Streep

For her role in the movie The Deer Hunter, Meryl Streep earned $35,000. For Kramer vs. Kramer, she earned $85,000.

During the 1980s, her earnings rose significantly, with the actress making $4 million per film. All of this contributed to Meryl Streep’s growing net worth. Recently, she is reported to earn $20 million per film. For her role in The Iron Lady, she earned $1 million, which she generously donated to the Women's History Museum.

