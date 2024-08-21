The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Release Date, What To Expect and Details Explored

A new reality show claims to spotlight Mormon mom influencers and their dramatic lives, though it may not accurately represent Latter-day Saints.

The show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, follows a group of Mormon moms whose lives are upended by a swinging scandal that grabs international headlines. Their faith, friendships, and reputations are tested as their once-solid sisterhood unravels. The series questions whether their community, known as #MomTok, can survive the fallout.

Reactions to the series have been mostly negative, with Latter-day Saints expressing their concerns online.

Pattie Fernanda, a church member, commented, "They do not represent us. This might be their story, but it's not the reality of Latter-day Saints. If you want to know about us, come to church on Sunday. Everyone is welcome, but I don't think the church's name should be used this way."

Natasha Eaton criticized the show, saying LDS marriages are partnerships, not about women serving their husbands. Chelsie Hopkins questioned the title, noting the women don't seem to be Mormon.

Becky Yawney joked she'd rather learn baking tips from older Mormon wives. Some users reassured LDS members that the show doesn't represent the church, while others support the women sharing their unique stories. All episodes will air on Hulu on September 6.