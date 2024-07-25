Is What We Do in the Shadows Ending with Season 6? Here’s What We Know

For years, What We Do in the Shadows has brought laughter and thrills to audiences with its unique blend of comedy and horror. The show is about four vampire roommates living in Staten Island. They together navigate the modern world with a mix of absurdity and supernatural charm.

But now, as the series approaches its sixth season, FX has announced that this will be the final chapter for the beloved vampires. Here’s everything we about why the show is ending.

The success of What We Do in the Shadows

Since its premiere in 2019, What We Do in the Shadows has gained a massive following. The show has fast-paced storytelling, intriguing characters, and dynamic cast chemistry. With a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations, the series stands out in the television comedy.

The show created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi expanded on the world first introduced in their 2014 film of the same name.

Why is the show ending?

The decision to end What We Do in the Shadows with Season 6 might come as a surprise to some. But there’s a clear reason behind it. FX chairman John Landgraf explained that the show is concluding at a natural point. After six seasons of wild adventures and growth for the characters, it’s time to wrap up their stories.

During an FX TCA panel, Landgraf said, “The show came to a natural conclusion. It was a great six-year run.” Well, the creators want to ensure the series ends on a high note rather than dragging on past its prime. Like this, they will maintain the show’s quality and keep it memorable for its fans.

What happened in season 5?

Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows brought significant changes and surprises. Guillermo, on the run from his vampire master Nandor, faced a dramatic fallout after being turned down by another vampire. Guillermo, who has long dreamed of becoming a vampire, finally becomes one. But soon he realizes he doesn’t have the stomach for feeding on humans.

The season finale features a dramatic rooftop confrontation, leaving fans with questions about what will happen next. The growing tension between Guillermo and the other vampires hints at bigger conflicts. Yes, so be ready for even greater conflicts in the final season.

What to expect from the final season

As the finals season approaches, fans are already buzzing with a lot of questions. Will Guillermo accept his destiny as a vampire hunter? What will happen to the relationships between the vampires? Well, because it is the final season, all of these questions will be answered.

But along with that, we can expect some unexpected twists, quirky humor, and some intense moments between the vampires. The final season will provide closure for the characters we’ve grown to love. From the hilarious misadventures to the complex relationships among Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, and Colin, the show has given many memorable moments.

What the cast and crew said about the final season

Mark Proksch who plays Colin Robinson assures fans that the final season will remain true to the show’s roots. “There are no real moments of drama at all, and if there are, they’re undercut by silly lines or silly behavior. Hopefully, fans will be satisfied with the ending,” said Mark during an interview with Variety.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Harvey Guillen who plays Guillermo Ramone claimed that the creators have always aimed to give their best. They have ensured that the show doesn’t overstay. Also, he feels proud that none of the seasons gave viewers the feeling of “Oh is this show still on.” Instead in every season, the audience wanted more.

Filming for the final season wrapped up in Toronto in May 2024. Stay tuned with PINKVILLA for further updates on What We Do in the Shadows!

