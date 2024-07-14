Britney Spears Says She Wants Her 'Confidence And Consistency' Back; Reflects On Post-Divorce Struggles

Britney Spears often steals the spotlight with her over-the-top videos that she shares via her Instagram account. Spears recently shared a throwback video of herself as she was seen dancing to Madonna's song Addicted in the clip.

The singer also penned a lengthy note alongside the video, revealing that she wants her 'confidence' back, detailing her post-divorce struggles. Read on further to know more details!

Britney Spears reflects on her post-divorce struggles

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback dance video of herself. Spears also wrote a lengthy note in the caption of her post, discussing her post-divorce struggles. The singer expressed she looked way "younger" in the video, remarking, "This was me almost a year ago in September!!! I look way younger and way smaller.'"

The Baby One More Time singer further mentioned that she needs to "brace" herself and slow down to reflect on the past year, noting that she believes she had a "false confidence after her divorce."

Spears also admitted that she had experienced many "WTF" moments in the past year, noting, "Trust me I know we’re all human and make mistakes !!!," adding, "I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions!!!"

The Gimme More hitmaker concluded by noting that she "apologized" for not being "perfect," adding that she will try and get her "confidence and consistency" back like she used to have.



A brief note on Britney Spears and her former husband, Sam Asghari's relationship

Britney Spears was previously married to model and actor Sam Asghari. The former couple met on the set of her 2016 song video, Slumber Party, in which he appeared as her love interest. Throughout their relationship, the ex-pair often dedicated sweet posts to each other on their social media accounts.

In 2018, Asghari attended the GLAAD Media Awards with Spears, as she received the Vanguard Award at the event. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022. However, after staying together for years, they announced the news of their separation and officially divorced in May 2024.