'It Was Surreal': Anna Faris Reveals How She Feels About My Spy: The Eternal City Punch Scene

The popular Hollywood actress Anna Faris, whose career soared after her role in the Scary Movie franchise, stars in My Spy: The Eternal City. In a recent interview, she discussed her villainous character and the infamous punch scene in the movie.

My Spy: The Eternal City is a sequel to the 2000 film My Spy. In this action-comedy, Anna stars alongside Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Ken Jeong, and Kristen Schaal. Faris plays the film’s main antagonist rather than the principal character, making her role central to the plot. Her character seeks revenge throughout the movie.

Anna Faris about her character

In an interview with PEOPLE, Anna Faris opened up about her character: "I was attempting to embody this idea that this woman simply cares about the children, doesn't have any other agenda and doesn't show any attraction or any other side of herself besides being a principal or person in power. In my head, she's totally heartbroken. She is seeking vengeance for the assassination of her husband."

She further explained how she had to keep her character twist a secret. Anna shared that she was training herself throughout the filming so that she wouldn’t reveal anything. Her original line was going to be, 'Well, she has a sense of her own justice.'

According to her, this role was “awesome” for her. Explaining why, the Scary movie franchise actress said, "I mean, to me, I think we all have a little villain in us, right? I love that I got hired for this awesome job and I got to have fire under my eyes and feel angry and vengeful. It was fantastic."

Advertisement

Anna Faris’ punch scene in My Spy: The Eternal City

This article further contains spoilers.

In one of the scenes toward the end of My Spy: The Eternal City, Anna Faris’s character is punched by a civilian. The scene, filmed in Rome in 2023, takes place in front of the Vatican on a bustling weekday. Reflecting on the experience, Anna shared, "We did this scene in front of the Vatican on a weekday. I mean, the whole thing is packed. I'm in this crazy leather outfit and my character gets punched really hard by an older Italian woman and everyone is watching. I felt like if this isn't one of the coolest moments of my life, I don't know what is! It was surreal. It was such a joy."

She further talked about her experience working with Dave Bautista. Praising the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, she described him as "a giant gentleman with quiet charisma," calling him a "very special human." Faris expressed her admiration for him, saying she loves and adores talking about him.

Advertisement

My Spy: The Eternal City hit theaters on July 18, 2024. Let us know in the comments what you think of Anna’s character in the movie.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s A Great Change to Feel’: Wayne Brady Talks About Navigating Life 1 Year After Coming Out As Pansexual