Who Stars In My Spy: The Eternal City? Complete Cast List Explored

My Spy: The Eternal City, the sequel to the 2020 film My Spy, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in the United States on July 18, 2024. This American spy comedy continues the story of JJ (Dave Bautista) and Sophie (Chloe Coleman). In this installment, Sophie persuades JJ to accompany her on a school trip to Italy. However, their plans are derailed when they unintentionally become involved in a terrorist plot against the Vatican.

Along with Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong, Dave Bautista as JJ and Chloe Coleman as Sophie returns to their respective roles. The character of Sophie's mother in the first movie, Parisa Fitz-Henley, is conspicuously missing.

My Spy: The Eternal City promises viewers another thrilling chapter in JJ and Sophie's adventures by fusing humor, action, and camaraderie against the backdrop of Rome and Vatican City.

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista plays J.J., a distinguished CIA agent and Sophie's friend following the events of the first film. In the second film, J.J. and Chloe maintain a good friendship, with Chloe even inviting him to accompany her on their school trip to Italy.

Dave Bautista is a full-time actor, retired professional wrestler, and former mixed martial arts fighter. Bautista's career as a wrestler and MMA fighter has included numerous accomplishments. As an actor, he is best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as the last two Avengers films (2014-2023). Bautista's other notable projects are Dune (2021) and Dune 2 (2024).

Ken Jeong

The film features a memorable comeback for versatile actor and well-known stand-up comedian Ken Jeong, who plays J.J.'s CIA boss David Kim. Jeong, who is well-known for bringing humor to his roles, brings a lot of comic relief to his portrayal and enhances the film's appeal with his signature wit and energy.

Jeong's role in the popular Hangover trilogy was the first that made him widely known. The role solidified his reputation as a talented comedian and brought him praise for his portrayal of the eccentric Mr. Chow. His distinct persona and comedic timing have not stopped him from captivating audiences in projects other than the Hangover series.

Notably, Ken Jeong's career has extended beyond film, with successful ventures into television. His role on the popular TV series "Community" from 2009 to 2015 demonstrated his comedic versatility, earning him a devoted fan base.

Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman reprises her role of Sophie from My Spy in My Spy: The Eternal City. Compared to the first film, Sophie is a bit older now and wiser, as depicted in the trailer for the movie. She convinces J.J. to accompany her to Italy, a representation of the strong bond the two share.

Since Chloe is a young actor, she has fewer credited projects in comparison to the others on the list. Some of her most important pieces of work include Gunpowder Milkshake(2021), Big Little Lies(2017-2019), and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves(2023).

Kristen Schaal

In My Spy: The Eternal City, Kristen Schaal plays Bobbi, J.J.'s trusted tech advisor and close friend. Bobbi gives J.J. the much-needed assistance he needs when he needs it.

Among her most well-known endeavors are BoJack Horseman (2014-2020), Bob's Burgers (2011-present), and The Daily Show (20018-2016).

Additional cast of My Spy: The Eternal City

In addition to the main actors and characters highlighted, Amazon Prime Video's "My Spy: The Eternal City" also features a diverse cast in supporting roles:

Craig Robinson portrays Connelly, adding his signature wit and charm to the character.

Anna Faris embodies Nancy, bringing a blend of humor and warmth to the screen.

Flula Borg takes on the role of Crane, injecting the film with his unique comedic style.

Billy Barratt shines as Ryan, delivering a performance that resonates with authenticity and emotion.

Nicola Correia-Damude portrays Christina, enriching the narrative with depth and intrigue.

Taeho K impresses as Collin, contributing to the ensemble with his compelling presence.

Noah Danby appears as Todd, bringing his versatility to the portrayal of a character pivotal to the storyline.

These brilliant actors and their characters constitute a dynamic ensemble that adds to the appealing atmosphere of "My Spy: The Eternal City" with their unforgettable performances.

