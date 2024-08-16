'It’s 10 Times Worse': Alexis Bellino Threatens To Release Shannon Beador's Clips From DUI Night In Latest RHOC Episode

The drama in The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) has definitely leveled up between Alexis Bellino and a brewing storm that threatens to literally ruin Shannon Storms Beador's life. In fact, recent episodes have shown that she has some really damning video from the night of Shannon's DUI incident, which has the viewers literally glued to the edge of their seats.

The episode kicked off with the RHOC ladies splitting into two groups for some time away. Alexis, Jenn Pedranti, Katie Ginella, and Tamra Judge headed to Big Bear, while Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, and Shannon chose to unwind in Palm Springs. But as usual, it wasn’t long before conversations turned to more contentious topics.

Alexis, who has been harboring frustration towards Shannon, didn’t hesitate to bring up her boyfriend John Janssen, who happens to be Shannon’s ex. The tension between the two women has been brewing for some time, but this episode saw Alexis take it up a notch. "I get really worked up about John,” Alexis admitted. “Because the man is nothing but kind, generous, loving, caring. Unfortunately, Shannon has ruined John’s reputation throughout the community.”

Jenn, sensing the intensity of Alexis’ emotions, questioned why she was on such a determined mission against Shannon. Alexis, in no mood to be diplomatic, responded by saying, “If she wasn’t still going around making lies about him, I wouldn’t be on a hellpath.” The resentment Alexis holds towards Shannon became even more evident when she suggested that she might have to resort to drastic measures to stop her.

The conversation took a dark turn when Alexis hinted at the existence of videos from the night of Shannon’s arrest. Shannon’s DUI incident, which occurred on September 17, 2023, in Newport Beach, was already a significant scandal. After crashing her car into a planter box attached to a house, Shannon was arrested with a blood alcohol level of .24, three times the legal limit. The reality star was charged with two misdemeanors and spent a few hours in jail before being released on a citation. The consequences of that night were severe: Shannon was sentenced to three years of probation, ordered to complete 40 hours of community service, and required to attend a nine-month alcohol program.

Of the incident, Alexis revealed, “Do I need to pull out the videos? Johnny’s ready to talk. So yeah, I will stop her.” Jenn, taken aback, sought clarification, prompting Alexis to casually drop the bombshell: “He has videos of [Shannon] the night of her DUI.” The weight of her words hung in the air as she ominously added, “It will ruin her life.”

The mention of these videos sent shockwaves through the group, especially when Alexis elaborated on just how incriminating they allegedly are. “It’s 10 times worse than you can actually imagine,” she claimed. “I definitely have said quite a few prayers for her.”

Those videos if released could re-ignify the whole scandal and really mess up Shannon's life. Considering the gravity of the situation, Jenn spoke up and wondered why they would ever want to expose Shannon by doing so. To this, Alexis appeared undeterred as Jenn cautioned her of the harm it could do; instead, she was fueled with frustration towards Shannon. As the episode came to an end, viewers were left asking themselves if Alexis would follow through on the ominous threat to set a storm loose that could change everything.

