RHOC's Shannon Beador Says She is Choosing to Find 'Humor' in the John Janssen Fiasco; Deets Inside

Shannon Beador finds humor in being around her ex, John Janssen, due to her new co-star on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Alexis Bellino. Alexis, who was on the show from seasons 5 to 8, returned in season 18 with her new boyfriend, John.

Shannon, who joined the show in season 9, first encountered Alexis and John when a photo of them went viral. This was shortly after Shannon and John ended their relationship for good, despite initially claiming they were just friends. Shannon admits they knew their relationship wasn’t working but avoided acknowledging it publicly.

Everything changed after Shannon Beador's September 2023 DUI arrest. John Janssen broke up with her about 10 days after she crashed her car into a building, an accident she pleaded no contest to and is serving three years probation for. Shannon says John told her, "We are done. You've ruined my and my family's lives by making it so public." She accepted the breakup, knowing their relationship was already over.

Shannon was surprised when John began seeing another public figure, who recently reappeared at BravoCon in Las Vegas, possibly leading to Alexis Bellino's return to The Real Housewives of Orange County reality TV show.

Shannon Beador felt uneasy after seeing the photo of Alexis and John but only confirmed her concerns right before filming in January. She wasn't happy about it.

In the season premiere, Shannon and Alexis clashed over John and a defamation lawsuit from Alexis' ex-husband, Jim Bellino, which Shannon says cost her over USD 300K. Shannon believes Alexis was involved in the lawsuit, but Alexis denies it.

Shannon is also facing a legal battle with John, who is suing her for USD 75K. He claims she owes him for a facelift and other expenses. Shannon says it was a gift with no repayment agreement. She offered the full amount because she anticipates higher legal fees, but John refused unless she signed a non-disparagement agreement. John has added fraud claims, alleging Shannon intentionally took money from him.

Shannon finds it suspicious that Alexis is connected to the men suing her, adding to the distrust. Alexis has defended John, accusing Shannon of lying about him and misrepresenting his character. Shannon, who called John a "monster" on the show, now says that comment was taken out of context.

Shannon Beador says she views John as a monster now due to their ongoing legal issues, though this perspective is current, not from when they were together. She believes Alexis, who plans to marry John soon, hasn't fully experienced the ups and downs of Shannon's four-year relationship with him.

Shannon explained that she had covered most expenses early in her relationship with John. She acknowledges that relationships have their highs and lows. Despite this, she cared deeply for John and hoped they would return to their earlier good times.

