RHOC Star Shannon Beador Recalls Her Time In Jail After DUI And Alleged Hit-And-Run Case; Check DETAILS Here

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador opened up about her experience in jail after the TV star was convicted of DUI and an alleged hit-and-run case in September 2023. While in conversation with People Magazine, Beador revealed that when she was being escorted to the prison cell, she felt extremely claustrophobic. The reality TV actress recalled requesting that the officer provide a bigger cell. However, her request was denied.

Speaking to the entertainment portal, Beador claimed, "I said to the policeman, 'Oh no, I can't go in there. That's too small. I can't go in there.' And there were no bars for air. It was a door. They go, 'Well, this is the bigger one.' So I walked in to see, and they shut the door. And then I'm like, 'No, you gotta let me go. I can't be here.’” Furthermore, the TV star shared that she laid on the bed with her face towards the window to keep her claustrophobia in check.

Shannon shared, "So I was just pretending I was in a bedroom, like, 'Oh no, you were just in a bedroom.’” The reality star stated that when she left the jail, it was very similar to that of a movie scene, as she was all bloodied, with no shoes on, and had scratches all over her body. However, Beador was aware of the mistake she had made.

The RHOC star revealed in the interview, "I was injured. I had blood all over me.” She continued to say, "And when they let me out, literally, it was like in the movies. They opened up this garage door. I didn't even know where. I'm like, 'What am I supposed to do?' [and] they go, 'You can go.'"

Beador concluded by saying, "I had no shoes on. It was surreal, and it is something that I will never let happen again. I'm never going to make poor decisions like that again. I'm not going to.”

Shannon was arrested on the morning of September 17 at Newport Beach after she crashed the car in a planter box that was attached to the house. According to the reports of the police, the officials found a blood alcohol level of .24 in her body, which was three times the limit permitted.

The RHOC star states that she was lucky to not hurt anyone.

