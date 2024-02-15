'I’ve Been More Helpful To Taylor Swift’s Career Than Harmful': Kanye West Tells Swifties As They Gear Up To Block Him On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

The latest episode of the Kanye West and Taylor Swift feud is titled Kanye West vs the Swifties, and it comes in light of the pop star’s beloved fandom plotting and scheming to block Kanye West’s new work from taking the top spot at the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Here's what happened — Kanye West shared a sensational Instagram post on the night of February 14 where he went head-to-head with the Swifties, who are calling out on other Swifties to buy and stream Beyoncé's new country music to block Kanye’s new music from topping the aforementioned music chart.

Swifties’ side of the story — Kanye reignited the feud by dragging Taylor on his latest Instagram story.

Nonetheless, on Monday, Kanye went on a rant in the caption of his latest Instagram post, a screenshot highlighting the emergency situation in the Taylor Swift fandom. Here's what he said;

Neither a Friend Nor an Enemy - Kanye West tells Swifties

Once words of Swifties’ endeavors to block his music on the Billboard chart landed on Kanye’s desk, the Gold Digger rapper took to Instagram to directly address the Taylor Swift fans. Kanye West, who now goes by Ye West reminded Swifties, “Remember I was on Taylor’s side when Scooter bought her masters behind her back.” Calling Swift an inspiration for musicians, he continued, “She and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians we always say how both sell out tours and movies.”

And here comes the statement that is sure to fuel as many debates and discussions in the future as it has in the past. Kanye added to his aforementioned statement, “Also, I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful.”

“To all Taylor Swift Fans I am not your enemy I'm Im not your friend either though lol,” West said before concluding the Taylor Swift portion of his rant.

Elsewhere, he also addressed the Super Bowl rumors, dropped a spoiler for Vultures 2, and played the victim card.

‘Last year was incredibly challenging’ for Kanye West and his family — The rapper reveals himself

Kanye West’s latest social media post was not just for Taylor Swift and the consistently charged Swifties. He also used the opportunity to settle other ongoing talks about him, including the recent one of him getting kicked out of the Super Bowl because of Taylor. “Also, I didn't get kicked out of the Super Bowl we left our seats to go to YG’s box and see different friends. My wife had never been to a Super Bowl so I wanted to walk around and have a nice time we had such a fun day,” Kanye noted.

As for the spoiler of the second part of his latest album, the rapper said, ‘Lil Wayne actually mentions Travis Kelsey on Vultures 2.” Calling Vultures 1 “super positive and fun” Kanye continued, “Everyone saw Vultures 1 get taken off of platforms to limit our first week numbers. This reminds me of the mistreatment of my people because of the color of our skin.”

Additionally in his Wednesday Instagram update, Kanye revealed, “Last year was incredibly challenging for me, my wife, my children, my friends and family. I’ve been banned from hotels, kicked out of companies, and even not allowed to eat in restaurants.”

Kanye West seemed to be referencing the events that ensued as a consequence of his persistent anti-semitic remarks.

