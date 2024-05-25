Jeffrey Wright To Join The Last Of Us Season 2 As Isaac? Here's What We Know

Here’s some exciting news for fans of The Last of Us! Yes, Jeffrey Wright, the talented actor known for his role in Westworld, is stepping back into the world of The Last of Us.

But what role he will play, and what can we expect from this upcoming season? Let’s see what this casting means for the upcoming season and scoop out more details about this highly anticipated film.

Jeffrey Wright returns as Issac

In a thrilling announcement, it has been confirmed that Jeffrey Wright will reprise his role as Issac in Season 2 of The Last of Us. Issac is the formidable leader of a militia group known as the Washington Liberation Front. In the video game, Issac’s character is depicted as a powerful figure who is caught up in a never-ending war against a resourceful enemy.

The Last of Us is set in a world that's fallen apart. Twenty years after everything went south, we follow Joel, played by Pedro Pascal. Joel is on a mission to help Ellie, a 14-year-old girl (played by Bella Ramsey), escape a harsh quarantine zone. This might sound simple but it's not. They travel through the dangerous ruins of America after civilization's collapse.

Wright voiced Issac in The Last of Us Part II game

Wright, who is an Emmy winner and Oscar nominee is no stranger to captivating performances. Wright even voiced Issac in The Last of Us Part II game! And, now he’s bringing Issac to life in the HBO series. After HBO confirmed this news, fans were elated, many claiming that nobody better than Wright could do justice to this role.

Jeffrey Wright will reprise his role as Isaac for ‘THE LAST OF US’ Season 2. pic.twitter.com/PKz4ZIxQ7v — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 24, 2024

Wright isn’t alone in making the jump from the video game to the TV series. Remember Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who voiced Joel and Ellie in the game? They were in season 1 too. And, even Merle Dandridge, who voiced Marlene also reprised her role in the series.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are the incredible creators behind the new installment.

More info on the other cast members

Season 2 will also see the return of familiar faces, including Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. They were there in the first season also. And, along with them Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley will also be reprising their roles.

There are several other people also joining the cast of season 2. The list includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Danny Ramirez as Manny, Ariela Barer as Mel, Isabella Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, and Spencer Lord as Owen. And, according to reports Catherine O’Hara, a well-known actress will do a cameo in a secret role.

With such an exceptional cast coming together, viewers are in for a treat with Season 2. It is set to premiere on HBO in 2025. Stay tuned for further updates.

