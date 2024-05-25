Jeffery Wright Roped In To Play Isaac In Last Of Us Season 2 After Being Part Of Voice Cast In Last Of Us II Game

Jeffery Wright has joined the cast of Last of Us for season 2 of the show. Wright will portray the role of Isaac, the character he lent his voice to in The Last of Us’s game version. Jeffery’s character will also play the powerful leader of a militia group, the Washington Liberation Front, as mentioned in the video game.

Wright is not the only actor who lent his voice and will now be starring in the live series. Before the Oscar-nominated actor Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson came on board for the upcoming season alongside Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay.

What is The Last Of Us about?

The Last Of Us is based on the Naughty Dog video game, set 20 years after modern civilization was destroyed. Pedro Pascal, who portrays the role of Joel, is one of the survivors, along with Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey. While Ellie just escaped quarantine mode, Joel struggles to get out of a disastrous situation.

While the series begins with a small job, the episodes turn into a heartbreaking scene, as the duo needs to transverse and return to the U.S. as quickly as possible. The pair will have to depend on each other for survival.

Pascal and Ramsey will be reprising their roles, while the cast members will increase as Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Young Manzino, Isabela Merced, and Catherine O’Hara will also appear in the second season of the thriller show.

For the second season, Isabela Merced will play Ramsey's love interest. Merced’s character, Dina, will also have exes in the upcoming series.

Production of The Last Of Us

Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, the Mighty Mint, and Word Games produced the first season of the video game-adapted television series. Along with Halley Gross, who co-wrote the second game, Bo Shim has also been roped in for the second season.

Druckmann, who wrote and co-directed the games, helped Mazin with scriptwriting for the nine episodes of the first season. David Fleming and Gustavo Santaolalla, who wrote the music for the games, collaborated on the score.

The second season of The Last of Us is currently under production and is expected to release in 2025.

