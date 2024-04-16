Nicole Kidman Calls Her Two Teenage Daughters 'Divine' And Reveals How Husband Keith Urban Helps Raise The Girls

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had a whirlwind romance!

After an accidental meet-up, they had an instant connection. Within months, they started dating in 2005 and said 'I do' in 2006. In their nearly two-decade-long relationship, they welcomed daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13. The Big Little Lies actress reflects on life ahead of her daughter's sixteenth birthday!

Nicole Kidman on raising her teenage daughters

Kidman absolutely loves raising her children as much as she loves her work. "I remember talking to somebody once, and they were like, 'What do you do?' I'm like, 'Well, primarily I have my family, I raise my kids, and I work,'" she said in a chat with People's magazine.

"I'm raising a soon-to-be-16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine," Kidman says, praising her daughters. She also shares that her husband Keith Urban's support made it easier for her.

"They're just lovely people, and I'm so lucky that I have Keith... That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back. I'm so lucky that I have Keith who's just my love, my deep, deep love," the Oscar winner adds.

When Kidman knew Keith Urban was THE ONE

At the time, people were surprised at how fast things snowballed for the couple. Within a year of meeting, they were married. But It was a no-brainer for the actress as Keith won her heart. She recalled the "intense" moment she felt he was the man she wanted.

"It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York," she revealed. "That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry.'"

"I believed by that point he was the love of my life," she added. "Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.'"

The couple recently celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary, and Kidman marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post for her husband. She posted an intimate picture of them and wrote, "Happy anniversary, my love." In 2019, the musician also talked about Kidman. "I could sum up Nic as a wife, mother, and human being in three words: She's all heart!" he said, praising her.