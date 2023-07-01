Jujutsu Kaisen announces exciting live-action video ahead of Season 2 premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen is making a big comeback with season two and it's going to be even more epic. Read on to know more about an interesting live-action video.

Jujutsu Kaisen is making a big comeback! It's been a while since fans last saw Gojo Satoru on our small screens, but the wait is almost over. MAPPA, the studio behind the hit series, has been working hard on season two, and it's shaping up to be even more epic than before. And to add to the excitement, Jujutsu Kaisen has something special in store for the audience.

A surprise announcement for Jujutsu Kaisen fans

Jujutsu Kaisen recently dropped a bombshell on its fans with the announcement of a special live-action project. What's even more remarkable is that it's not just any project—it's a live-action TV commercial!

Now, you might be wondering what this live-action TV commercial will entail. Well, the details are still under wraps, but the audience can only imagine the level of awesomeness it will bring. Just picture your favorite Jujutsu Kaisen characters coming to life in a stunning visual spectacle. It's going to be a treat for both the eyes and the soul.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

The fact that Jujutsu Kaisen is going the extra mile to create this special promotional project shows just how much love and dedication the creators have for the series and its fans. 

Now, you might be wondering what led to the creation of this special live-action video. The 23rd volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga is the driving force behind this thrilling announcement. 

Scheduled to be released on July 4, at 7pm, the manga will have a whopping 80 million copies in circulation (including both printed and digital versions). That's an incredible achievement, surpassing many renowned mangas like Tokyo Revengers, Rurouni Kenshin, Gintama, Haikyu!!, and more. So mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to immerse yourself in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe like never before.

Friendly reminder: Don't forget to follow Jujutsu Kaisen on social media for all the latest news and updates. Let the countdown begin!

FAQs

Is Jujutsu Kaisen 2 out?
Jujutsu Kaisen' Season 2: Release Date, and Everything We ... Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere on July 6th, 2023.
Who is main character in Jujutsu Kaisen?
Yuji Itadori is a fictional character and the main protagonist of the manga series Jujutsu Kaisen created by Gege Akutami.
Why does Gojo cover his eyes?
Why Does Gojo Satoru Wear a Blindfold in Jujutsu Kaisen? | Beebom The true reason why Gojo wears a blindfold is because of his “Six Eyes”. Like Thanos (from Marvel universe) says, “A Small Price to Pay for Salvation”. Everything comes with a price. In this case, Gojo's heightened sight easily drains all his energy and tires him out quickly when he's not wearing a blindfold.
