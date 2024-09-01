'Don't Know What I'm Attracted To, but I Choose You': DWTS Host Julianne Hough Opens Up About Her Decision to Come Out

Julianne Hough is now deeply reflecting on the time when she opened up about her sexuality more than five years ago. In 2019, the Dancing With The Stars host publicly declared for the first time that she's not straight.

On Tuesday, August 27, the 36-year-old dancer, actress, and host participated in The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, where she spoke about how her life has changed since the 2019 Women’s Health magazine interview in which she came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Hough admitted that the process of coming out was both very exposing and empowering. She emphasized that her experience was not about fitting into a category—straight, gay, bi, queer, etc.—but rather about love in a broader sense, where she wouldn't want to subscribe to labels.

She explained that she had come to understand that she has feelings for people regardless of their sex and is more interested in their inner beauty rather than their sexuality. She declared, "It's more about, 'I think I'm just learning what love is, and I love people. I don't know what I'm attracted to, but I choose you.'"

In August 2019, Hough sat for an interview with Women’s Health regarding her relationship with her ex-husband, NHL player Brooks Laich. At that time, she stated that she was discovering herself and that the fact that she was able to come out to her husband actually solidified their bond. She told Laich that she was not straight but wanted to be with him—and it seemed to bring them closer.

Hough also recounted how her husband made it easy for her to reveal her emotions to him without worrying about being judged for the guilt or limitations that she had suppressed due to how she had been raised, even if she had internalized shame.

Following her divorce from Laich in 2020, Hough has been candid about their relationship issues. Earlier, she appeared on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, and talked about the progress she and Laich have made in their sensitivity to the fact that they’re no longer together.

She said, "We're sad that it didn't work out because I've only dated great human beings." Even though they feel sorry for the fact that the marriage turned out to be a failure, Hough is convinced that the relationship was appropriate at the time, but both lacked the maturity required to sustain it.

Not long after the article came out in Women’s Health, Julianne Hough said in an interview with Extra how blessed she was to have her friends, family, and the public be so supportive of her. "I feel really lucky, and a lot of people who don’t have the platform or the support that I have aren’t that lucky. So I just want to say I’m super grateful for my family, my friends, and the support from all my fans that I’ve had," she said.

Being grateful, she mentioned that she would want that kind of support for fellow LGBTQ+ people who do not have any.

