Counting On: Anna Duggar Launches New Business Venture Amid Legal Troubles With Josh

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sensitive topics and sexua abuse.

Much to critics’ concern, the reality TV fame Duggar family’s daughter-in-law Anna Duggar has filed paperwork to register a new dog-related business venture recently. This comes amid the ongoing child p****graphy case involving her husband Josh Duggar.

While the family has dozens of businesses registered over the years with several inactive, critics are expecting yet another scandal on the cards. Let’s take a look at Duggar’s business plans and her husband’s child p****graphy case.

Anna Duggar plans for a dog business

After being in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, it has been difficult for Duggar to build a social media presence, unlike her other sisters-in-law. However, seems like she has found her way through the business world.

Duggar has filed to register a limited liability company named Golden Grove Pups in May of this year. Despite being the only officer mentioned, Duggar does not seem to be operating alone as the firm is registered to her in-laws Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's family home compound in Tontitown.

Reddit users who follow the Duggar family posted the news. Given the company name, netizens and critics questioned whether Duggar intends to breed Goldendoodle puppies. They were also quick to point out that she doesn't seem to have the experience or knowledge required for rearing healthy animals. However, she hasn't yet appeared on any pet-related websites. So, only time will tell if the business takes off or remains as one of their many inactive ventures.

In recent years, Duggar alone has registered eight separate LLCs. Only the most recent one is still in good standing. Her seven other LLCs are no longer in existence. The majority of those companies were registered in 2020, following the start of Josh's investigation by the Department of Homeland Security. Of the seven dissolved companies, just two were registered before the federal probe began in late 2019.

Josh Duggar is currently in prison for his involvement in a child p****graphy case

The 36-year-old disgraced reality television star first landed into trouble in 2015 during his family’s TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting which chronicled Jim and Michelle’s large family and religious lifestyle. The show debuted in 2008 and Josh and Duggar married the same year.

Josh faced criticism in 2015 after it was revealed in a police investigation that, as a teenager, he had molested five girls and four of them were his sisters. In the infamous Ashley Madison leak, which contained details linking Josh to the website designed to facilitate extramarital affairs, his name was also mentioned. He later released a statement of apology through his family’s website.

In 2021, he was first detained on suspicion of receiving and possessing child p****graphy. After entering a not-guilty plea, he was given a 151-month prison sentence. He is currently serving his jail time at FCI Seagoville in Texas and will be released in 2032.

Duggar and Josh remained married and welcomed seven children together. Duggar continued to show her support and also appeared at the courthouse during his trials and his sentencing.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

