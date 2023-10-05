‘Just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg’: Ed Sheeran opens up about smoking until he ‘couldn’t see’

Ed Sheeran recently shared a candid story about his experience smoking marijuana with Snoop Dogg after attending the rapper's concert in Melbourne. The singer-songwriter discussed this unusual encounter during his appearance on Conan O'Brien's podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," offering a glimpse into his time spent with the legendary Snoop Dogg.

A memorable backstage meeting for Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran met Snoop Dogg backstage after Snoop's performance with his wife and mother-in-law. The two artists share Russell Crowe as a mutual friend, which facilitated their connection.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran announces Autumn Variations, his second album of 2023: Release date, track list and more

A smoke session together

Although Ed Sheeran isn't a regular cannabis user, he found himself in a unique situation backstage. Snoop Dogg, renowned for his love of marijuana, was sharing joints with those present, prompting Sheeran to join in. He described the experience of smoking with Snoop, saying, "I just remember looking at him and being like, I can't see right now," Sheeran further added, “I don’t really smoke at all. I was in the dressing room and they’re just [smoking] like blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. I was like, I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg.”

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran postpones Las Vegas show due to safety concerns from ‘technical issues’; Fans say ‘we were just worried about…’

Ed Sheeran also talked about trying other drugs earlier this year, like his friends were doing. He said he started just a little, but then it became a habit, and he was using drugs almost every day. Eventually, he realized it wasn't good for him, especially without alcohol. So, he decided to stop because it was making him feel bad.

ALSO READ: Is Ed Sheeran releasing new album in autumn post Mathematics tour? Here's what we know