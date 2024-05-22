Khloe Kardashian Shares A Glimpse Of Her New Squad

Khloé Kardashian's journey as a mother has been well-documented, and her love for her children is visible in every post she shares. She has two children, Tatum and True. Along with that, the reality star loves to spend time with her nieces and nephews. The Kardashian sister shared a cute picture recently and the fans loved it.

Khloe shares picture with her family

On Sunday, May 19, the 39-year-old star of The Kardashians delighted her followers with an adorable Instagram snapshot of her “crew” enjoying a sunny day at the beach. The photo captures Khloé in a joyful moment, playfully pouting while her daughter True, 6, and niece Dream, 7, flash smiles behind her. Completing the picture-perfect scene, Khloé carried her 21-month-old son Tatum in her arms. Her caption, "The Best Crew!!!," perfectly captures the love and happiness of the image.

The post quickly gained attention and love from family and friends. Kris Jenner, Khloé's mom couldn't contain her excitement, commenting, "The best!!!!!." Meanwhile, Khloé's best friend Malika Haqq added, "Love yall," and "Look at my people." Khloé Kardashian's journey as a mother has been rewarding and has two children, Tatum and True, with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson. Despite their split in 2021, Khloé and Tristan continue to co-parent their kids. Meanwhile, Dream, the adorable 7-year-old niece featured in the photo, is the daughter of Rob Kardashian, and his ex, Angela "Blac Chyna" White. Dream has a special place in Khloé's heart, and their bond is often highlighted in the sweet moments Khloé shares on her Instagram.

Earlier this month, Khloé gave her followers another glimpse of her loving family life with an Instagram Story. Furthermore, she posted a photo of a handwritten note from Dream that read, "Thank you for dinner. I epresheot (appreciate) [sic] it." Dream wrote this note for her favorite aunt and Khloé was moved after looking at it. She captioned the story "I love her soooooooo.”

Is Khloe planning a third kid? Here is all we know!!

American media personality Khloe Kardashian is all set to plan her third child with Canadian-American basket basketball player Tristan Thompson. Reports claim American media personality Khloe Kardashian, 39, desires a third child before her milestone birthday, despite Canadian-American basketball player Tristan Thompson, 33, repeatedly cheating on her, including during her pregnancy.

Furthermore, an exclusive source told The Sun, "Khloe desires a large family like her sisters and has expressed wanting four children. She's now contemplating a third baby through surrogacy with the professional basketball player Tristan.” While their relationship had ups and downs, he's always been a good dad, and Khloe enjoys co-parenting with him. She believes he's matured since his mother passed away. Approaching 40, Khloe wants to take charge of her life and pursue a third child. Khloe's representative was contacted for comment.

ALSO READ: Why Does Khloe Kardashian Want To Start Her OnlyFans Page? Says It's 'Really Lucrative'