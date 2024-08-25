Zoë Kravitz Gushes About Her Pal Taylor Swift; Blink Twice Director Marvels At Singer's Ability To Turn 'Into A Normal Person’

Zoë Kravitz doesn’t have enough words of praise for her best friend Taylor Swift. The two have been friends for quite some years and have always supported each other’s professional endeavors.

They also know each other’s personality quite well. So if Kravitz says that Swift is a down-to-earth person, it’s most probably true. Also, over the years, multiple more instances have backed up The Batman actress’ words quite well.

On August 22, 2024, during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Zoë Kravitz gushed about Taylor Swift’s ability to not bring drama into her personal life. In short, T-Swift is a chill woman.

Kravitz talked about her friend being “scary talented at everything she does so it's not surprising that she’s so good.” Then she went on to explain what was weird to her about Swift- that the singer was chill and cool even after performing at big venues.

The 35-year-old actress said, “What is weirder to me is that after she performs for however many thousands of people that are… she just comes over after and we drink some wine and eat a burger and hang out. You would just never know that she just performed at Wembley.”

Zoë Kravitz and her fiancé Channing Tatum have attended the popstar’s Wembley performance. On August 19, 2024, Tatum posted a sweet clip where both can be seen having a great time at her concert.

The Deadpool and Wolverine star even captioned the post with, “Date night with TSwift. The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force!”

During the interview with Jimmy Fallon, The High Fidelity actress couldn’t stop praising her megastar friend. She emphasized that Taylor never brings her attitude or work home. The actress said, “There are a lot of famous people who don’t let you forget that they’re famous. They bring Wembley home with them... She really just turns into a normal person.”

Thankfully, this love doesn’t go just one way. The Shake It Off hitmaker also supported her friend and promoted her new film Blink Twice!

Taylor Swift recently took to her Instagram Stories and urged people to watch Kravitz’s directorial debut. The Love Story singer wrote, “This film is incredible. Thrilling, twisted, wickedly funny, and visually stunning." She also added that Kravitz had "conceptualized" the film apart from directing and co-writing it.

The singer stated that she was “blown away by what she's (Kravitz) accomplished here” and couldn’t wait for everyone else to watch it. Also, this isn’t the first time they publicly had each other’s backs.

In 2022, Zoë Kravitz revealed that the duo had spent time together in London during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. The two also attended Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s wedding in August 2023.

Additionally, in 2022, Taylor Swift publicly praised Kravitz’s acting in the movie The Batman, which was released the same year. Guess, they really are besties! Blink Twice is in theaters now.

