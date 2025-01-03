‘No Doubt About It’: Did Landon Clements Leave Southern Charm Because Of Cast Member? Here's What She Said

Landon Clements is one name that is still missed when one recalls the good old Southern Charm episodes. The personality left the series back in 2017 all of a sudden following which people are still wondering about her decision.

Talking to PEOPLE, Landon Clements opened up stating that she wanted to move back to California, to pursue her residential real estate career. For those who do not know, the TV personality is a Georgia-born real estate agent.

As per her statement to the outlet, she had renewed her license and even joined the team at CLIMB Real Estate. Talking about her firm decision Clements maintained, “While I won’t be returning to Southern Charm, I’m excited for this next chapter in my life.”

Explaining that she simply wanted to do what she loved, Clements stated that if she wished to get to “the next level of things,” she would need to surround herself with people who could train her accordingly.

Shedding light on whether she made an exit from Southern Charm following some drama, Clements pointed towards her estranged friend Kathryn Dennis, stating, “No doubt about it. I certainly did.”

While it was not completely because of Dennis, Landon Clements added that Dennis manipulated everything for what she needed at a particular moment.

The real estate agent then went on to mention that the way Kathryn Dennis treated people was not exactly the way Clements did. “It was too much negativity,” Clements stressed.

Following her sudden departure from Bravo’s reality series, Landon Clements kept her fans updated on her current life.

Recently on December 31, 2024, the former Southern Charm member shared a video on Instagram. Here she could be seen taking her followers through her year and sharing her past experiences.

In the social media video clip, Clements shared a few snaps as well as a few short clips of what she did in 2024.

