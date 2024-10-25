Kourtney Kardashian Has THIS Hilarious Response For People Pointing Out Resemblance Between Her And North West

Kourtney Kardashian's wit was at its best on Wednesday. The 45-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum took to Instagram on October 23 to share a post featuring her sultry black dress and some Halloween decorations. She posed in a doorframe on the backyard patio of her multimillion-dollar mansion, wearing a long-sleeved black bodycon dress with a deep V neckline. In other photos from the post, she highlighted some of the skeletons that serve as Halloween decor in her house, each seated in a candlelit dining room chair around a table.

“Dinner with my besties,” she joked in the caption. However, this wasn't the humor we praised earlier.

In the comments section of Kourtney Barker’s post, followers pointed out the reality TV star’s striking resemblance to her 11-year-old niece, North, the daughter of Kim Kardashian.

“Why does she look like North West???” one commenter asked, garnering hundreds of likes from those who agreed.

“We may be related,” the Poosh founder quipped in reply, putting classic Kourtney K humor on display.

North, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West, has become nearly a TikTok star at just 11 years old. She has often drawn comments about her resemblance to various family members, although many KarJenner fans believe she most closely resembles her mom.

In May, Kim Kardashian shared a throwback video that confirmed fan theories suggesting her daughter has inherited her beauty. The SKIMS founder, 44, posted a black-and-white candid video of herself as a young teen, with sister Khloé Kardashian behind the camera.

In the clip, Kim is seen sporting several ‘90s style trends that have made a strong comeback in recent years. “So much Northie in this!!!” one user commented. Another agreed, writing, “All I see is Northie.”

Kim and Kanye, who were married for seven years, also share daughter Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5.

The Kardashian family, along with their children, have been ramping up for Halloween over the past few weeks, with each sister sharing updates on their Halloween decorations and their kids' preparations for the spooky day on October 31.

The American Horror Story: Delicate star shared pictures on Instagram on October 18 from the family's visit to Nights of the Jack, an immersive Halloween experience in Calabasas.

Soon after, the Good American founder posted several snaps from her Halloween bash via Snapchat, featuring Kris Jenner dressed as Snow White—with her own twist on the Disney Princess's iconic attire.

