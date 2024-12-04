Kris Jenner Wishes To Keep The Kardashians Running Because She Has ‘Direct Control’?

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is determined to keep their reality TV series, The Kardashians, running. A source close to the family revealed to Life & Style that Kris sees the show as the one part of their empire where she has the most direct control.

While her daughters have built multi-million-dollar businesses, Kris is said to rely on the Hulu series as a significant part of her personal fortune.

The insider noted that Kris has a sentimental reason for staying invested in the show. “When you ask Kris directly about this, you get a pretty heartwarming answer about how she loves doing the reality show because producing and shooting it means she gets to spend more time with her busy adult children than anybody she knows,” the source shared.

However, they added, “The show has continued for all these years because it’s the part of the family’s business that Kris has the most direct control over.”

The Kardashians serve as a cornerstone for Kris’ financial stability. The insider shared that Kris has done well, but two of her kids are officially billionaires, referencing Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The source stated that the show is vital for Kris to maintain her standing amidst her daughters’ growing fortunes.

Kris reportedly hopes to keep the series running well into her seventies. Although the future of The Kardashians is not confirmed, the insider noted that Kris is committed to continuing it. The source said it’s not a done deal just yet that the show will continue for several seasons, but it’s clearly Kris’ intention.

The family’s reality TV journey began in 2007 with Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! After its conclusion in 2021, they launched The Kardashians on Hulu in 2022. For Kris, the series has become more than entertainment, it’s her way of staying actively involved in the family’s brand.

Kris’ health has also been a topic of concern. During Season 5 of The Kardashians, fans saw her deal with a health scare involving a tumor.

According to an earlier report from Life & Style, Kris’ prognosis was positive, but her family urged her to take it easy. The insider shared that she never takes a day off. Even when she’s on vacation, she’s working, answering emails, taking meetings. If she’s in a place without WiFi, it’s a disaster for her.

Amid concerns about her shrinking bank balance, Kris has reportedly made some budget cuts. According to a source, she reduced boyfriend Corey Gamble’s monthly allowance from hundreds of thousands of dollars to $10,000. The insider noted that he must ask permission to use Kris’ premium credit cards and pay for his own transportation.

