Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse Of Son Rocky, Drops FUN Pictures Of Her Summer Adventure; See Inside

Kourtney Kardashian has been having a blast in her personal life! Aside from her blooming marriage with Travis Barker, to whom she is the perfect wife, this Kardashian is also a cool mom who made sure her son makes the most of the summer holidays.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on August 7 to share snaps from her first summer with her 9-month-old son, Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker.

The first photo in the gallery shows the eldest Kardashian sister holding her diapered little one while sporting black, calf-length boots, a black shirt, and sunglasses. His face is concealed by a white heart emoji.

“Summer adventures: part 1,” she captioned the wholesome carousel.

A video also featured Rocky riding on a scooter in what looks to be the backstage area of a concert venue. Other photos show Kardashian standing with Rocky’s stroller, hugging Barker, posing with his drum set, dancing with Reign Disick, her son with ex Scott Disick, and smiling in a group photo alongside Reign and Landon Barker, her stepson. (Barker shares Landon and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

Kourtney and Travis had a larger-than-life romance last year and had numerous weddings. The pair first had a headline-making Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 4.

But, since the ceremony was informal, they later wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15 of that year in Italy on May 22, 2024, where all the Kardashian clan attended.

The duo welcomed Rocky in November 2023, just two months after undergoing a life-threatening surgery, which the star mentioned on her Instagram through a heartfelt post on September 2023.

According to US Weekly, in May, Kardashian opened up about her emotional journey to conceive a child with Barker, revealing in her Instagram Stories that she had five failed IVF trials and three egg retrievals before conceiving Rocky “100% naturally” on Valentine’s Day, 2023.

The couple are now trying to be the best parents to all their kids and Kourtney's fans are also truly happy to see her so fulfilled in a long time.

