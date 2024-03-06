‘Don’t Want To Share My Child Again’: Lala Kent Shades Randall Emmett After Using Sperm Donor For Second Child

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent announced her second pregnancy two days ago on Instagram. She posted a picture of her three-year-old daughter Ocean, cradling her baby bump, captioned, “I am expanding my pod.” In an interview with Amazon Live on Tuesday, she revealed that she used a sperm donor for her second pregnancy. The actor said, “I have been pretty open about wanting to really have complete control of, I guess not my child, but having them around me all the time. The fact that my baby daddy doesn’t exist is the finest thing about him."

Lala is happy to raise her children independently

When she and Emmett split up in October 2021, Kent said that she “went through a tough time” and tried to co-parent with him to raise their daughter Ocean, who is almost three years old, but it did not work out as she would have liked. The Bravolebrity clarified that although she “never expected” to be parenting her children unconventionally, but she is supported by her mother and brother. “I always say that I’m raising my daughter Ocean, and my mom and I will raise a new child as well. My mum helping me co-parent is a huge help,” she said on the podcast Give Them Lala.

The dynamic in Kent’s family now is like that of a “pod of orcas,” where “no one ever leaves,” but instead “just keeps adding to it,” according to Lala. “I obtained my donor via the California Cryobank,” she revealed on the podcast. “Only 10% of women who visit the California Cryobank in search of a donor because they wish to parent independently, and 10% of people who, like me, are simply looking for a child and require a donor.”

Advertisement

She became pregnant following her first cycle of IUI, according to Kent, who also said, “I just could not fathom that I was having a second baby on try one. I had assumed I would have a little more time to get used to being a mum again. I did, truly. I feel like this was just more of a meet and greet, even my fertility doctor said, ‘Hey, nice to meet you. You may now proceed. Goodbye!’ It happened so quickly.”

ALSO READ: Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Is 'Expanding' The 'Pod' With Second Baby; Announces Pregnancy With Daughter Ocean

Will Lala share the custody of her child?

The actor stated her thoughts on fatherhood: "I think the word ‘dad’ is an honor and a privilege, and that word is not just something that should be handed out. It may not look normal to most people, but Ocean and this child will be surrounded by so much love. So many men who are and will be in Ocean’s life have really adopted the role of a father for this baby.”

Kent said about her love life, “My heart is open for grabs at all times. I think that love exists.” She said, “I know I will find love again, but my child will never be up for grabs again. I want to keep my child to myself. I’ve been through it before, and I won’t go through it again.” The host of the podcast Give Them Lala revealed her pregnancy on Sunday. She received congratulations from several of Kent’s former and present Vanderpump Rules co-stars and Emmett’s ex-wife Ambyr Childers, with whom he has two daughters. After the film producer was accused of cheating on her, the reality star publicly called off her three-year engagement to him.

Since then, Kent and Emmett have been at odds over Ocean’s custody. Kent and Emmett have since been fighting over custody of Ocean. She told Page Six in January that she did “not see a resolution coming anytime soon.”

ALSO READ: Lala Kent lashes out at Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval for taking PIC with captive tiger