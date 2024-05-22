The 12th and final season of the show is looking for 35 nominations, including the prestigious Outstanding Comedy Series Award. Larry David, who plays a version of himself on the show, is competing for the lead comedy actor award, hoping to win from last year’s winner, Jeremy Allen White. Keep reading to find out the Emmy Nominations list.

Curb Your Enthusiasm submits 35 Emmy Nominations

Along with Larry David other actors from the show are also up for awards. J.B. Smoove, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, and Tracey Ullman are in the running, along with a posthumous nomination for Richard Lewis, who passed away in February. For the guest acting categories, they have submitted 15 performers, including well-known names like Steve Buscemi, Ted Danson, Sean Hayes, and Jerry Seinfeld. This group will compete against tough competitors from The Bear and Saturday Night Live. In the past, five guest actors from Curb have been nominated, such as Shelley Berman and Bryan Cranston.

Emmy Submissions List: Details Revealed!

Two episodes from the final season are being considered for directing awards: The Colostomy Bag directed by Robert B. Weide and the series finale No Lessons Learned directed by Jeff Schaffer. Curb has won only 2 awards even after 51 Emmy nominations over the years: one for directing and another for editing. The series started in 2000 as a one-hour special about Larry David's return to stand-up comedy and became famous for its unique style. As the show ends, will it finally get more recognition from the Emmys?

Here’s the full list of Emmy submissions for “Curb Your Enthusiasm”:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Larry David

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: JB Smoove, Jeff Garlin, Richard Lewis

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, Tracey Ullman

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Steve Buscemi, Ted Danson, Saverio Guerra, Sean Hayes, Greg Kinnear, Conan O’Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Vince Vaughn

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Allison Janney, Ellia English, Sanaa Lathan, Sienna Miller, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Stephanie Styles

Directing for a Comedy Series: Jeff Schaffer for “No Lessons Learned” and Robert B. Weide for “The Colostomy Bag”

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour): David Saenz de Maturana

Casting for a Comedy Series: Allison Jones

Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour): Patrick Alexander Stewart

Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: Roger Nygard and Steven Rasch

Contemporary Costumes: Leslie Schilling

Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): Thomas C. Kolarek

Music Supervision: Steven Rasch

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: Bobby Mackston

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: Chuck Buch and Earl Martin

The deadline for shows to be eligible for these awards is May 31. Voting for the nominations will take place from June 13 to June 24.

