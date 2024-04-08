Curb Your Enthusiasm Finale: A Look At How Larry David's Show Came To An End After 24 Years And 12 Seasons

Curb Your Enthusiasm came to an end on Sunday, April 7, following 12 seasons spanning 24 years. The series finale picked up after Larry David fell from grace as a liberal hero because he gave Bruce Springsteen COVID.

Season 12 opened with Larry getting arrested for violating a 2021 voting law in Georgia when he gave Leon Black’s Auntie Rae a glass of water while she was waiting in line to vote. Larry didn’t know about the law, but he became a liberal hero anyway, with the likes of Stacey Abrams, Bruce Springsteen and Sienna Miller becoming his adoring new fans.

Exploring Curb Your Enthusiasm's last episode

In the final episode, titled No Lessons Learned, Larry stood trial for giving a bottle of water to Auntie Rae while in line at a polling station, which violated a controversial new Georgia state law.

Larry got into trouble with a flight attendant for not putting his phone into airplane mode, and so he snitched on Leon and Jeff whose phones were also on. Once in Atlanta, there's was a surprise appearance by Allison Janney as a freeway driver who didn't let Jerry and Leon in to the turning lane.

Back at the hotel, Larry, Jeff and Susie got grossed out by the late Richard Lewis talking about his sex life with a rekindled flame. "Don't say intercourse!" said Larry, adding that he'd rather picture his parents naked than Richard. Jeff and Susie agreed.

When viewers met Richard's flame, it was indeed Janney, the woman who wouldn't let Larry and Leon in the turning lane, although she denied that was her.

Upon entering the courtroom, viewers got another surprise guest appearance from Greg Kinnear, who played the district attorney. The judge was played by Dean Norris, who played Breaking Bad's Hank Schrader. Larry and his lawyer started profiling jurors that they'd like to dismiss, a man in a bolo tie a self-loathing bald man with a combover, a woman with large hair that he said has "shades of Kelly Conway."

The DA brought in Mocha Joe, Larry's longtime nemesis, and Mr. Takahashi, Larry's Country Club owner, to testify about their rivalry. Larry's court appearance was criticized for not being sympathetic to the jurors, so Leon suggested he appear like a woman in a wheelchair. Susie, dressed in a wig and wheelchair, tried to pretend to be Larry's girlfriend, but it failed when she shouted at her husband Jeff.

The DA continued to call more and more people from Larry's past whom he's had run-ins with, including Bruce Springsteen. Later in the evening, Larry sat with old pal Jerry Seinfeld, who had come to town to support Larry. They had the kind of conversation that felt right out of Seinfeld episode.

As the trial continued, there were more flashbacks from seasons past, highlighting things Larry has done wrong over the years. The next day the verdict was read, and the jurors found him guilty. He was sentenced to one year in prison.

As Larry sat in a jail cell, Jerry Seinfeld appeared again. It turned out he'd realized that a man he'd had an awkward run-in with the night before was one of the jurors, who was supposed to be sequestered. The entire event was declared a mistrial, and the sentencing was dismissed.

The episode ended with the whole gang on a flight back to L.A., featuring Susie opening her window shade on the plane and getting in a fight with the regular cast and crew about the awful glare. "Oh go back to jail, Larry!" she shouted.

A brief about Curb Your Enthusiasm

Curb Your Enthusiasm is an American sitcom produced by HBO for 12 seasons, starring Larry David as a fictionalized version of himself. The show follows David's life as a semi-retired television writer and producer in Los Angeles and New York City.

The show also stars Cheryl Hines as David's wife, Jeff Garlin as his manager, Susie Essman as Jeff's wife, and J. B. Smoove as Larry's housemate. The show frequently features celebrity guest stars, many playing fictionalized versions of themselves.

Curb Your Enthusiasm received high critical acclaim and has grown in popularity since its debut. It has been nominated for 47 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series for ten of its eleven seasons. It won the 2002 Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

It aired for eight mostly consecutive seasons until 2011, and resumed with a ninth season in 2017. The tenth season aired in 2020 and the eleventh season in 2021. The series was renewed for a twelfth and final season that premiered on February 4, 2024 and the series finale aired on April 7, 2024.

