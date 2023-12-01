What is Jennifer Garner's net worth as of 2023? Exploring 13 Going on 30 star's wealth and fortune

The 1995 TV series Zoya, which was based on the Danielle Steel novel, marked Jennifer Garner's professional on-screen acting debut, which may surprise fans. Thanks to the success of Alias, Jennifer Garner was able to secure leading female roles in two successful spinoff films: Elektra and Daredevil, co-starring Ben Affleck.

Her highly acclaimed performance in the romantic comedy 13 Going on 30 helped her further solidify her status as a movie star. Following these successes, she was cast in several movies and television shows during the ensuing years. With a career spanning decades, Jennifer Garner has gone from TV actor to the star of blockbuster films, and her enormous net worth is proof of this.

What is Jennifer Garner's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jennifer Garner's 2023 net worth is estimated to be $80 million. Garner's success as an actor and voice actor, TV director, producer of films and television shows, sought-after spokesperson, and general businesswoman has earned her this sizeable bank account. But Garner's most well-known credit is from her television and film acting roles.

Earnings per year

According to reports, Jennifer Garner makes over $10 million a year. But this sum will change based on the number of projects she works on each year and how profitable and successful they are.

Charges per film

Rather, the scale of her role and the project's budget typically determine her pay. She does, however, typically make between $5 and $7 million for her film roles, which is in the single-digit millions.

Jennifer's house

Jennifer Garner moved into an opulent eight-bedroom Los Angeles mansion she bought in 2023 for $15 million after divorcing Ben Affleck. Today, the property has two swimming pools, a wine cellar, a gym, a yoga studio, and a 20-seat home theater.

Business Ventures

Jennifer is one of the co-founders of the 2017-founded organic baby food business Once Upon A Farm. She is not only one of the co-founders but also the Chief Brand Officer. The company's goods can be found in more than 10,000 outlets across the US. At present, Jennifer Garner holds a 26% equity stake in the company, which has been valued at more than $14.9 million.

This shows how Jennifer has made a wealthy lifestyle for herself through her acting skills and delivering successful films over the years.

