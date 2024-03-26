It's An Amazing Feeling': Tyla Reflects On Her Journey Amid Release Of Self-Titled Debut Album

South African singer-songwriter Tyla releases her self-titled debut album on Friday, fresh off her win at the Grammy Awards last month.

Tyla's hit single Water became a global phenomenon, reaching seven on the Billboard Hot 100 and No.1 on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart. The Johannesburg native has experienced rapid digital growth, pushing boundaries and bridging the music gap for international artists. Her music transcends boundaries and continues to inspire millions of streams.

Tyla reflects on her journey

After making a splash onto the scene with Water, Tyla has proven she’s here to stay on her debut LP TYLA. On the self-titled project, she melds R&B, rap and pop influences with the amapiano sounds of her homeland to deliver a dreamy, and memorable, formal introduction.

“It’s amazing that people love the sound and the vision that we’ve been working towards,” she said in an interview with Girls United. “It’s an amazing feeling that I’m able to celebrate with the people I’ve worked with before ‘Water,’ it’s like we’re all reaping these rewards together.”

Her debut self-titled album is now available for the world to gain better insight into the 22-year-old. “I’ve been working on this project for over two years,” she said. “The album direction was me wanting to introduce myself to everybody, and it only made sense for it to be called Tyla and for people to realize I’m here, yes it’s self-titled, but I think it’s the perfect album to be my self-titled one.”

The album begins with the first official song, Safer, which explores the emotions of new love. The album features hits like Water and Truth or Dare, highlighting the intentionality behind the music. “I’ve learned so much over the years, and my sound has developed,” she said.

The songstress, under pressure to create a popular song like Water, believed she had already finished her album before the Grammy-winning song, but wanted to continue elevating her sound. "Just going back in and refining it even more was such a fun experience,” she stated.

Tyla could not stop raving about her song ART, which showcased her lyrical strengths. “I feel like that song is something I hold [onto] dearly because I once felt that for someone. I just feel like the writing in that song was on a different level. I know people will be able to relate to that feeling beyond just the vibe," she claimed.

Tyla learned the most valuable lesson during her recording process that is to let the music speak for itself and let go of overbearing control. “I’ve learned over time to let go and trust,’ she continued. “It came with a lot of failure, but God brought me out of it many times, and he’s rewarded me with even bigger things.”

Tyla's unique blend of Afro-pop, R&B, and traditional South African rhythms resonates with a diverse audience, attracting listeners seeking fresh perspectives in the music scene through her innovative production and storytelling approach.

“I’m excited that I’m introducing my sound, and I can see the potential in the album’s sound and where it could take African music,” she added. “I’m happy that there are finally eyes on me. Now more people can hear what I have to say, and I’m just creating music that I feel is the sound of Tyla.”

A brief about Tyla's career

Tyla released her debut single Getting Late in late 2019, featuring Kooldrink production. The song gained national success and was filmed by her manager during the COVID-19 pandemic. The accompanying music video was released in January 2021 and received millions of views.

Tyla, studying mining engineering, took a year off university to pursue her music career. She signed a recording contract with Epic Records in May 2021 and followed up with singles Overdue and To Last in October and November 2022.

Tyla made her public debut in 2023 at Milan Fashion Week after releasing her single Been Thinking. The song earned her first chart placements on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Rhythmic Airplay charts. Tyla then joined Chris Brown as the opening act for his Under the Influence Tour. In May 2023, she released Girl Next Door featuring Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

In July 2023, she released Water as the lead single from her debut studio album. The song, which spawned a viral dance challenge on TikTok, became a top 10 hit in the US, UK, and Australia. Tyla became the youngest-ever South African soloist to enter the US Billboard Hot 100.

Tyla performed Water live on The Bianca Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the US. The accompanying music video, released in October 2023, accumulated 3 million views in three days.

In December 2023, she announced the release of her debut studio album, Tyla (2024), and released three new tracks as promotional singles. Tyla performed a medley of Water and Truth or Dare on The Voice's season 24 finale in December 2023. In February 2024, Tyla won the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance with Water, becoming the youngest African artist to win a Grammy Award.

