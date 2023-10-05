Madonna's cheeky hoodie design takes light-hearted jab at the Pope? Here's how its a nod to wish from years ago

After years of expressing her desire to see the Pope wear her T-shirt, Madonna finally got her wish, in a way. The Queen of Pop recently took to Instagram to showcase her unique hoodie featuring an image of Pope Francis proudly sporting a Madonna-branded robe.

Madonna wore a custom hoodie in red with Pope on it

This custom design by Seks, known for its rule-breaking fashion, portrays the Pope with edgy flaming wings and incorporates red thread inspired by the Kabbalah red string to protect the wearer's energy. Abel Cepeda Ljoka and Will Kowall, the creative minds behind the design, told Page Six, “We are literally the biggest Madonna fans, we love her so much, and have such a deep appreciation for her art, what she has done, and what she is doing. So there is no greater honor than these moments. Madonna is one of the most iconic icons of all time.”

Madonna's fashion statement is a follow-up to her 2022 request to meet with the Pope, which seemingly never materialized. In her tweet, she humorously mentioned her Catholic background, stating, “Hello @Pontifex Francis —I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear! Its [sic] been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters ? I’ve been ex communicated [sic] 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair. Sincerely Madonna.”

ALSO READ: ‘I'm not completely sure…’: When Jennifer Aniston reflected on how she has endured being ‘shamed’ for everything in her life

Madonna was nearly excommunicated once

Madonna's relationship with Catholicism has been complex over the years. Her behavior has been labeled as blasphemous by the church, notably during a 2006 performance in Rome when she strapped herself to a cross and wore a crown of thorns. The late Cardinal Ersilio Tonini spoke on behalf of then-Pope Benedict XVI, suggesting she should be excommunicated.

One of Madonna's most controversial moments in her career was the 1989 music video for Like a Prayer, which featured burning crosses and an erotic depiction of Jesus. The Vatican banned the video, and Pope John Paul II encouraged fans to boycott her Blond Ambition tour. However, despite the controversies, Madonna remains an iconic figure in the music industry. She has been preparing for her highly anticipated Celebration Tour, which was postponed due to a bacterial infection. Fans eagerly await her next statement-making moment on stage, although it might not involve religious symbolism this time.

ALSO READ: ‘I stand for honest and pure self love’: When Zendaya expressed her thoughts on ‘manipulated’ pictures and ‘unrealistic ideals of beauty’