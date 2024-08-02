Snoop Dogg Says Late Queen Elizabeth Was a Fan Of His Music; ‘That Was My Girl’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Legendary rapper and producer Snoop Dogg took a walk down memory lane, revisiting his relationship with the late Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth. During an appearance on the U.K. radio station Capital FM with DJ Jordan North on July 23, the rapper reflected on his experiences with the British monarch, casually and fondly referring to her as “my girl.”

When North asked the star about his plans while he was in the U.K., Snoop shared, “I’ll go by the palace, see if they let me in,” referring to Buckingham Palace. Only Mr. Dogg can speak in such a cool manner about the world’s most powerful lady.

Furthermore, he also mentioned that she liked his music and offered condolences two years after she died in 2022. “Rest in peace to the Queen, that was my girl. You know what I’m saying?”

“So, just may want to go up and, you know, see what you do,” Snoop added.

This is not the first time the rapper has spoken so highly of the Queen. Previously, he told DJ Whoo Kid that she came to his rescue when there was a push to ban him from the U.K. in 1994. During that time, the rapper was slammed with first and second-degree murder charges, and as a result, certain parties in the U.K. wanted to keep him from visiting and performing in the country.

However, according to Dogg, she struck off those charges for him. "Guess who came to my defense? Just take a guess," he said during the interview. "The Queen. The Queen said, 'This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.'"

According to PEOPLE, he also claimed that even King Charles is reportedly a fan of his music and that Prince Harry and Prince William were the ones who told the Queen to support him.

As per Rolling Stones, the reported friendship and fondness between the two further manifested in Snoop writing and releasing a song in honor of Prince William's bachelor party in 2010, titled Wet. Talking about the inspiration behind the creation of the track, the rapper said that he was reportedly invited to perform in celebration of Prince William’s marriage and that's when he thought this track would fit in as the perfect anthem to honor the Queen.

Meanwhile, the rapper was present at the recent 2024 Olympics where he carried the torch through the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis during its opening ceremony last week.