Mark Zuckerburg Gifts Wife Priscilla Chan A Customised Porshe Minivan He Designed With Cool Features

Mark Zuckerburg is raising the bar as a husband! The entrepreneur gifted his wife Priscilla Chan a customized Porshe minivan that is off-market. Not only did he gift it to her but he designed it himself, proving the relationship quote, ‘If he wanted to, he would!’

Zuckerburg shared a post about his grand surprise to his wife on October 6, Sunday and revealed that this was a customized car, built for Priscilla and not yet available in the market.

He captioned the post with, “New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan. Threw in a manual GT3 Touring to make it his and hers. Thanks @porsche and @westcoastcustoms for helping to make this happen.”

Along with his followers, Priscilla also commented on the post by jokingly asking if it has a “boost mode”, for when she is running late to drop her daughters. The pair share three daughters, Maxima, August, and Aurelia.

According to CarBuzz, the gifted minivan has three rows, which surely seems family-friendly. Apart from that, the minivan consists of sliding rear doors and an elongated frame. He also included two bucket seats in the second row. But the number of seats in the third row is not specified.

The luxury car brand initially shared the concept of Porshe Vision ‘Renndienst’ back in 2018. Which was proposed to be a family-friendly vehicle that has the capacity to carry six individuals. But it appears Zuckerburg’s customized version came to life first as the car is not available in the market, per People magazine.

Talking about the Facebook CEO’s gift to his wife, this is not the first time he has made such an impressive gesture for Priscilla. In August, he went the extra mile and gifted her a statue of Chan, which is how love was expressed in ancient Rome.

The statue was created by Daniel Ashram, in which Priscilla is in teal color, and it appears that the wind is blowing on her, creating the dramatic effect of her metallic cloth moving in the direction of the wind, this almost appears angelic.

In the picture posted, Priscilla is standing beside her own sculpture, while wearing a pink robe and sipping a beverage from her cup. The entrepreneur captioned it, “Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife."

