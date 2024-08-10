Marvel Studios' Ironheart Series Gets New Update At Disney D23 Expo; All We Know So Far

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first look of the highly anticipated Disney+ series Ironheart at the D23 Expo in the Honda Center in Anaheim. Ryan Coogler, who is an executive producer, together with Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos who are part of the cast were in attendance during the presentation alongside Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

As per Variety, Ironheart series continues Riri Williams’s story (Dominique Thorne) following her appearance in MCU through Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022 alongside Letitia Wright's Shuri and Danai Gurira's Okoye. The newly unveiled footage offered a glimpse into Riri’s life after Wakanda highlighting her struggles to find a creative spark.

As she returns to MIT, Riri begins skipping lectures and focusing on her latest innovative project, using all the resources available within the institution. She claims that she's going to build something that cannot be ignored. However, having become too obsessed with her work, it leads to her expulsion from MIT and forces her to look for alternative ways of financing, which might not be entirely legal. She gets involved with Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood, portrayed by Anthony Ramos, who dabbles in the dark arts.

The sneak peek showed Riri reminiscing about her time spent in Wakanda, where she said she felt creatively stuck after that period. Her passion for doing things out of the ordinary led her to Robbins, creating dissonance between their diverse worlds. Additionally, there were glimpses of action scenes, such as Riri sporting her new Ironheart suit.

Ironheart, created by Chinaka Hodge, is a six-episode series directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, with each directing three episodes. Dominique Thorne stars as Riri Williams alongside Anthony Ramos (as The Hood), Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Harper Anthony, and others. According to Deadline, Sacha Baron Cohen may even appear as the devilish Mephisto, although this rumor has not been confirmed.

The series has already been wrapped up and will be premiered on Disney Plus in 2025, however, Marvel Studios hasn’t announced the exact date yet.

Riri Williams, originally created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, has become one of the most celebrated characters in the Marvel Universe today. The transformation of Riri from being limited to comic books to becoming a featured character in Wakanda Forever and then expanding into the Ironheart series has generated considerable excitement and anticipation among fans.

