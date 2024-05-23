Marvel's Vision Starring Paul Bettany Sets 2026 Release Window; Staff Updates, Expected Plot, and More to Know

Marvel Cinematic Universe won't stop anytime soon when it comes to expanding its family with multiple movies and series. Many characters of the films have gone on to have their own spinoff series including WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Now, Marvel has added a new spin-off to its list with none other than Vision, portrayed by Paul Bettany. Read ahead to know more about the details of the upcoming untitled Disney+ series.

Marvel’s Vision gets its own series

According to Variety, the new untitled series, for Vision, starring Paul Bettany is set to release in 2026 on Disney+. Terry Matalas, who has been the showrunner behind the hit, Star Trek: Picard, will serve as an executive producer for the upcoming Vision spin-off series.

Matalas’s work on Start Trek: Picard helped him gain widespread recognition and also garnered him a WGA award nomination for the Star Trek’s series finale.

As per the outlet, WandaVision's creator Jac Schaeffer, who was behind the development of an earlier version of the Vision's series is now busy behind another spinoff titled, Agatha All Alone, starring Kathryn Hahn. Agatha was one of the prominent characters in WandaVision. This spin-off is set to release in September 2024.

According to the outlet’s article, after almost two years, the upcoming Vision is the first live-action pickup series that will present a major shift in how the company produces TV for Disney+.

What can we expect from the series’s plot?

Vision, who has been a primary character of the MCU, died in Avengers: Infinity War, which was released in 2018. He then also appered two more times in the WandaVision series, released in 2021.

Vision was brought back in the series first as Wanda’s “spectral creation” by her grief that powers her magic. Then another rebuilt version of Vision with a ghost-white appearance was featured in the series. This white Vision has zero memory from its previous life.

The two Visions fight off each other in the series’s finale. Wanda allows her Vision to fade from existence as it restores the white Vision’s memories.

As per the outlet, the new Vision series will pick up after these events. The white ghost vision will seek out his new purpose in existence.

This new series has set the expectations high after the success of WandaVision. Many fans are eager to know what will unfold ahead in this upcoming spinoff.

