Megan Thee Stallion and Sarah Jessica Parker to Receive Honors at God’s Love We Deliver's 18th Annual Golden Heart Awards Gala

God’s Love We Deliver charity celebrates Sarah Jessica Parker and Megan Thee Stallion at their 18th Annual Golden Heart Awards Gala 2024. It will take place on October 21, where they are set to receive the honors. The award ceremony will take place this year at the historic Cathedral Church of St John The Divine in New York emulating opulence. Hosted by American designer Michael Kors, the gala held every year provides a platform to have fun while giving back to the community.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the proceedings of the Golden Heart Awards will include a special act by Sam Smith alongside the honors to be vested to Parker and Megan. As has been the norm, Anna Wintour, honorary chairwoman, will retain the position, while Michael Kors, John Idol, and Blaine Trump regain their co-chairs.

To provide a unique culinary experience, Melba Wilson who is the owner of Harlem’s Melba’s restaurant and a cookbook author readies the the meals for the evening. For the fifth time, Erich Bergen who has been seen in the gala before will be producing and directing again. Attendees will also be treated to more special guest appearances during the night.

The fundraiser Gala will also support God’s Love We Deliver— the organization that provides meals and nutrition services for sick people. Scarlett Johansson and Ben Platt raised more than 3.5 million USD which allowed the nonprofit to provide for more than 350,000 meals for its clients and their relatives in 2023. Both Johansson and Platt were honored last year.

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Hollywood A-lister returns to screens with the third season of Max series And Just Like That which is a spin-off of her blockbuster Comedy Sex and the City.

As for Megan Thee Stallion, she has been booked and busy with releasing non-stop smash hits like Otaku Hot Girl, Mamushi, Neva Play, and more. The Hot Girl Coach is also set to host MTV's Video Music Awards this year on September 2024. This comes after she was featured in a new NFL season Pepsi commercial that was released recently. The Savage hitmaker has hosted Saturday Night Live, and co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and this year she leads the competition for five VMAs, including Best Collaboration with GloRilla and Best Hip-Hop.

