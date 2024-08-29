Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want to Focus on Their Future; Sources Say Duchess Has No Negative Feelings Toward the Royal Family

Meghan Markle is aiming for reconciliation and holds no grudges against Prince William and Kate Middleton, sources revealed. A family friend close to Markle told Us Weekly that she and Prince Harry are willing to let go of past issues and focus on the future. The friend added that Meghan harbors no animosity toward anyone and is determined not to be bitter, recognizing that bitterness makes it nearly impossible to move forward.

“After ‘Spare,’ [Harry and Meghan] realized, ‘OK, we’re ready to move on. We want to focus on our future,’” a family friend told Us Weekly. “We can have meaning and importance separate from the lives we had previously.”

During a recent visit to Colombia, Markle embraced this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of starting anew through forgiveness and fostering relationships with love, acts of kindness, and charity. She highlighted this point during the August 18 summit, stating that engagement should be healthy and work towards healing society.

The friend added, “Meghan doesn’t harbor any negative feelings. She just wants peace and knows you can’t find peace if you harbor resentments.”

The relationship between the Sussexes and the Waleses soured, particularly after Harry and Meghan gradually stepped down from royal duties and moved to California in early 2020. This tension was publicly highlighted in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Meghan and Harry made several serious allegations against the royal family.

During the interview, Meghan claimed that Kate Middleton had made her cry before her wedding to Harry in 2018. Additionally, she alleged that some members of the royal family expressed concerns about the potential skin color of their unborn child, Archie. It was later revealed that both Kate Middleton and King Charles III had been involved in these concerns.

These revelations, combined with ongoing public and media scrutiny, strained the relationship between the Sussexes and the Waleses. However, according to recent reports, Meghan Markle is not only focused on moving past the issues of the past few years but is also interested in fostering reconciliation.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry detailed his problems with his older brother, Prince William. He suggested that William was jealous of Harry's idea to create the Invictus Games, a multi-sport event for injured servicemen and women. Harry also claimed that William physically attacked him and described Meghan Markle as difficult, rude, and abrasive.

