Prince Harry Makes Meghan Markle’s Cooking Show Filming Move to Private Mansion To Protect Archie and Lilibet's Privacy

Prince Harry went against Meghan Markle's decision on an important matter about Archie and Lilibet’s privacy during the filming of Markle's upcoming cooking show for Netflix.

As per The Sun, Meghan was of the view that her young children should be exposed to public but Harry thought it would be better keeping them away from the media spotlight. Hence, he excluded them from their upcoming Netflix shows. The outlet revealed that the couple "have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won."

Consequently, Meghan's next cooking show was filmed in a mansion down the street instead of their 14 million USD property where the family lives. Thus they ensured that Archie and Lilibet had privacy.

As previously reported by Deadline, Meghan Markle has finished shooting her new Netflix cooking series as part of the couple’s 100 million USD five-year contract with the online streaming platform. The series will showcase cooking as well gardening, entertainment and friendship. Markle's show is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation which also produced Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show.

It has been filmed in locations such as a luxury florist near Montecito and a $5 million property close to where Harry and Meghan live. Some famous chefs are working on it, including Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown participant Michael Steed.

A worry has emerged about whether or not their deal with Netflix will be renewed in 2025, since they chose not to renew this one when they left royal service in 2020. This could mean another problem could arise post-royal career for the couple, who continue as non-working members of the royal family, as speculated by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. He told Mirror, "If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble."

Prince Harry is also producing a show about the U.S. polo championship alongside this cookery program. Meanwhile, Meghan has also started her own lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard, which she is subtly promoting through celebrity endorsements on social media channels.

