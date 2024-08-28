The Uncertain Future Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Netflix Deal; Everything We KNOW So Far

The Hollywood journey of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is primarily dependent on their $100 million in Netflix contracts. This partnership has been regarded in a positive light as a clear win for this couple. Nevertheless, their output of successful content has been sporadic at best. This has led to, according to reports, Netflix beginning to doubt its commitment to the couple. However, the Duke and Duchess surely have some interesting ideas on the go, which the audience hopes will help them convince the streaming company once more.

Some time ago, Meghan and Harry encountered backlash during their visit to Colombia. This time they would have suffered most of the same criticisms as in Nigeria. Nonetheless, that was not the end of their problems. As royal biographer Angela Levi explains, it became known that Netflix is unhappy with Harry and Meghan. Levi said that Netflix is over the Sussexes and they have messed it up completely, and they sorely lack interest in their future contents.

Dissatisfaction arose, in particular, due to one of the factors that was technical in nature. The cameras with which they filmed their shows allegedly did not have the correct sound picks. Also, recruiting efforts on behalf of Meghan for example, have been blamed for this particular mistake. This has only added salt to the injury and strained their ties with Netflix more, threatening the deal. On the contrary, while these are the hurdles Meghan and Harry are facing, Prince William, on the other hand, is accomplishing his royal duties.

Advertisement

The Royal Foundation, set up by Prince William with Kate Middleton’s gifts, is doing well. Not long ago, the NGO received 8.9 million dollars. This comprises 5.5% of the total amount ($7.2 million) received from other contributors, where $1.9 million of almost the same came from America itself. On the other hand, the Archewell Foundation, meant to be started by Meghan and Harry, has for the most part stopped gathering sponsorships and acute funding. Contributions were reduced from 11.5 million US dollars in 2021 to 1.7 million US dollars in 2022.

For the last 3 years the Sussexes have been involved in several controversies, which Timm speculated may have some distance with the drop in funding. Therefore, if such an event occurs, it would be difficult. Where the couple ends up in Hollywood isn’t going to be straightforward for them, as the two are still experiencing their hurdles.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Fan’s Viral Tattoo Mishap as a Tribute Turns to Comedy; KNOW More