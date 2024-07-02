Who Will Be Meghan Markle's Next Guest On Podcast Show? REVEALED

The Duchess of Sussex's new podcast series has got people buzzing about who her first guest could be. A PR specialist conjectured on an A-lister from Meghan Markle’s remaining pool of Hollywood friends who shall help her kick off her upcoming podcast endeavor partnered with Lemonada Media.

The new podcast announcement comes less than a year after her former Spotify series, Archetypes was canceled by the platform after only a season.

Who will be Meghan Markle’s next guest on the new podcast series?

Meghan Markle, 42, recently signed a deal with Lemonada Media, who will produce her yet-untitled forthcoming podcast series. With that, there has been speculation on who might be the royal’s foremost guest on the show.

While the next guest is anticipated to be amongst Markle’s friends from Tinseltown, there are not many she can rely on owing to her and Prince Harry’s estranged relations with many in the film industry.

PR Specialist Kayley Cornelius conjectured Markle’s old friend, Priyanka Chopra could potentially be on her podcast guest list.

The publicist stated during an interview with Express.co.uk., "Initially, we might expect her to call in favors from her remaining friends and work through their networks. For instance, long-term friend Priyanka Chopra, who did not feature on 'Archetypes,' could be among the first names Meghan considers.”

The Hollywood stars are known to share a tight-knit bond with Chopra once even defending the Duchess in a 2019 interview with Sunday Times, per Business Insider.

Other A-listers who might be on Markle’s radar for guest appearances may include her Suits co-stars like Abigail Spencer, and Wendell Pierce, who are reportedly still in touch with the former actress, as hinted by the publicist.

In February, Meghan Markle was “proud” to announce her “creative partnership” with Lemonada, marking her podcast comeback after Archetypes’ was canceled by Spotify due to unknown reasons.

Why did Spotify cancel Meghan Markle’s podcast?

Despite soaring high on Spotify platforms following its 2022 premiere, and becoming the top Spotify podcast in 47 countries, the platform ditched the partnership with Markle after only 12 episodes of Archetypes podcast, per Fox Business.

The podcast aimed to “investigate, dissect and subvert the labels that try to hold women back” with Markle and Prince Harry as the primary hosts. The podcast averaged 1 million per episode with 10 million overall, per Archewell Productions.

Archetypes featured conversations with notable figures like Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, and Mariah Carey, although with an initial promise to “amplify regular people making a difference,” royal expert and To Di For podcast host, Kinsey Schofield told the outlet.

An official joint statement by Spotify and Archewell Audio was released to declare that they were parting ways in June. Neither of the organizations provided the reason behind the abrupt step.

Later, Spotify exec Bill Simmons weighed on the issue accusing the royal couple as “f*****g Grifters,” per Fox Business. “That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them," he said while recalling the struggle of explaining a podcast idea with the Prince.

There was much criticism around Meghan Markle’s podcast hosting antics, with many alleging her of low effort, lack of passion, or only conducting interviews with high-profile guests. Even Prince Harry rarely appeared on the show though he was slated to be the original co-host.

According to Fox Business, Prince Harry and Markle had signed a $20 million multi-year deal with Spotify for producing the Archetypes podcast but the latter revoked it after a single season due to low returns from the show.

